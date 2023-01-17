Waverly Free Library News
Waverly Free Library is excited to announce its upcoming events!
We are hoping to grow our newest program “Babies & Books.” This is a weekly program held on Thursdays at 10 a.m. It is a modified version of Toddler Time with more focus on music and movement.
Toddler Time is held weekly on Thursdays beginning at 10:30 a.m. We plan to continue the format as usual with shorter books, music, and group play.
Story Time is held weekly on Thursdays at 11:15 a.m. Join us for longer books, music, and a craft.
The theme for this upcoming week at our story time events is “Sledding!”
Our winter reading program has begun, and packets are now available. Children and teens can read to earn tokens for our book vending machine!
The Chess Club will be meeting every Tuesday at 2 p.m.
The Waverly Library Writing Club is working on writing, in all forms including, but not limited to memoir,
short story, poetry, and non-fiction. The next meeting will be held on Wednesday, Jan. 18 from 1 to 2 p.m. The group is designed to exchange ideas, learn more about writing, meet fellow writers, and ultimately have fun. The club leader is Pat Miran, who has an online blog entitled 2talkhorses.com.
Did you know that with a Waverly Free Library card, you can access a wide collection of books on the
Libby app? If you are unfamiliar with the app and how it works, please give us a call or stop by the library for more information. We are located at 18 Elizabeth Street, Waverly, NY 14892. (607) 565-9341.
Sayre Public Library News
On Tuesday, Jan. 17 at 2 p.m., Sayre Public Library continues its Virtual Author Talk series with an interview with Dana K. White, creator of popular podcast and blog, A Slob Comes Clean, as she imparts tips from her books Organizing for the Rest of Us and Decluttering at the Speed of Life.
While the world seems to be in love with the idea of tiny houses and minimalism, many of us simply can’t purge it all and start from nothing. Yet, a home with too much stuff is difficult to maintain, so where do we begin? Add in paralyzing emotional attachments and constant life challenges, and it can feel almost impossible to make real decluttering progress. If the thought of decluttering overwhelms you, decluttering expert and bestselling author Dana White’s humor and practical, reality-based tips will give you exactly what you need to start making an impact on your space. In this deep-dive webinar, Dana will share actionable mindset shifts that will free you to make fast decluttering progress using minimal emotional energy.
In addition, she offers sustainable ideas to simplify and manage your home and will teach you how to make great strides with minimal effort in every room of our home. All Virtual Author Talks can be accessed for free via the Sayre Public Library website or at the web address https://libraryc.org/sayrepl. Can’t make the talk at the scheduled time? All talks are archived on our website portal and can be accessed at your convenience!
On Tuesday, Jan. 17 at 6 p.m., our friends from Lackawanna College are back at the Sayre Public Library with another great workshop! Join us for a college application workshop for high school students, parents, and adult continuing education students. Register ahead on our website or by emailing Basil at bbacorn@sayrepl.org. Walk-ins are welcome!
Sayre Public Library will be pausing our Story Time for the month of January (while we reinvent it!). In its place we will be offering “stay and play” time Wednesdays at 10:30 a.m. Come join our youth librarian, Miss Gwen, for some hands-on play time!
Sayre Public Library also offers One-on-one Tech Time weekly on Fridays at 10 a.m. Fifteen-minute time slots may be reserved by calling the library, stopping in, or emailing bbacorn@sayrepl.org. Walk-ins are also welcome! Bring your laptop, tablet, or smartphone and your questions and we will try to help you out!
Sayre Public Library, along with the eight other libraries in the Bradford County Library System, is now offering checkout of T-Mobile/Franklin T9 Mobile Wi-Fi Hotspots. Wi-Fi Hotspots are checked out for 30 days and an agreement must be signed prior to checkout. For more information contact the library at 570-888-2256 or stop by the circulation desk.
As you gather up your decorations for the holiday season this year, remember Sayre Public Library for those new and gently used decorations that you no longer wish to hold on to. We collect new and gently used decorations for all holidays (Christmas, Halloween, 4 th of July, etc.) for our Holiday Decoration Sale fundraiser, to be held Summer 2023. We accept all types of indoor and outdoor holiday decorations except for artificial Christmas trees. Donated decorations may be dropped off at the circulation desk during library hours.
Sayre Public Library continues to add new materials to our collection. New non-fiction includes “Spare,” by Prince Harry, “The Nazi Conspiracy: the secret plot to kill Roosevelt, Stalin, and Churchill” by Brad Meltzer, and “A Few Days Full of Trouble: revelations on the journey to justice for my cousin and best friend, Emmett Till,” by Wheeler Parker.
Sayre Public Library is open for service Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Tuesdays and Thursdays 10 a.m. to 7:30 p.m., and Saturday 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. We are located at 122 South Elmer Avenue, Sayre, PA 18840. Like our page on Facebook to receive updated notices on events and happenings at the library. We may be reached at (570)888-2256 with any questions.
