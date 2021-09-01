FREE COMMUNITY MEAL will be held Thursday, Sept. 2 from 4:30 p.m.-gone at Waverly United Methodist Church, 158 Chemung St., Waverly. Drive-through only. First come, first serve. Menu is subs, chips, cookies and fruit cup. All are welcome.

IT’S A NEW DAY GROUP OF A.A. meets Monday through Saturday at 8 a.m. in the Sayre Christian Church basement, 427 S. Keystone Ave., Sayre.

PRIMARY PURPOSE GROUP OF A.A. meets Monday through Saturday at noon at the Sayre Christian Church, 427 S. Keystone Ave., Sayre.

