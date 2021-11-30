Save the date for a virtual visit with Santa! Sayre Public Library will host a Zoom visit with Santa at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 11. Participating children will be able to pick up a gift bag from Santa with a book, Christmas craft, cookies and cocoa at the library prior to the event. Call the library at 570-888-2256 or email scowder@sayrepl.org to reserve your gift bags!
Upcoming events at Sayre Library:
This Wednesday, Dec. 1 at 10 a.m., the library will have Advanced Tech Tips with Tim Clines from Sayre Computer. Do you have a laptop computer, tablet, e-reader or phone? Are you wondering how to access all of its many features? Bring it into the library and ask away! If you do not have your own computer or device, library computers are always available to expand your knowledge of current technology. Library staff can help you learn how to set up and access email, send photos, search and find websites, and assist with many other technology functions and tools. (Please note that there will not be Basic Tech Time on Thursdays for the month of December).
Also on Wednesday, Dec. 1 at 10:30 a.m., the library will hold virtual story hour on Zoom. This week’s story hour theme is “Hanukkah stories.” Join Ms. Shelley for fun interactive stories and activities. Take home craft packs featuring four crafts that go with this month’s story hour themes are available for pickup in the vestibule of the library. For Zoom link, email scowder@sayrepl.org.
Sayre Public Library continues to add new materials to their collection. New fiction titles include: “The Dark Hours,” by Michael Connelly, “Game On: Tempting Twenty-eight,” by Janet Evanovich, and “Go Tell the Bees That I Am Gone,” by Diana Gabaldon.
Sayre Public Library has re-established full service hours to the public. Patrons are able to access the library building for computer use and browsing books Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays 10 a.m. — 5 p.m., Tuesdays and Thursdays 10 a.m. — 7:30 p.m., and Saturday 9 a.m. — 2 p.m.
The library is located at 122 South Elmer Ave., Sayre, PA 18840. Like the library’s page on Facebook to received updated notices on events and happenings at the library. Staff may be reached at (570) 888-2256 with any questions.
