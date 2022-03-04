These are some of the many new items added to the Bradford County Library collection in February.
Fiction: Abandoned in Death by J.D. Robb
City of the Dead by Jonathan Kellerman
Moon Witch, Spider King by Marlon James
Sierra Six by Mark Greaney
Bullet Train by Kotaro Isaka
The School for Good Mothers by Jessamine Chan
Circus of Wonders by Elizabeth Macneal
The Violin Conspiracy by Brendan Slocumb
The Paris Bookseller by Kerri Maher
Booth by Karen Jay Fowler
Non Fiction: A Century of Swindles: Ponzi Schemes, Con Men, and Fraudsters by Railey Jane Savage
The Power of Regret: How Looking Backward Moves Us Forward by Daniel Pink
Large Type: Sunrise by Susan May Warren
Much Ado About a Latte by Kathleen Fuller
See Her Die by Melinda Leigh
The Love Hypothesis by Ali Hazlewood
The Winter Rose by Melanie Dobson
Christian Fiction: The Lady’s Mine by Francine Rivers
Never Leave Me by Jody Hedlund
Sunrise by Susan May Warren
Books on CD: Robert B. Parker’s Bye Bye Baby by Ace Atkins
DVDs: Encanto (animated) with Stephanie Beatriz and John Leguizamo
Clifford the Big Red Dog with Darby Camp, John Cleese, and Tony Hale
Eternals with Salma Hayek, Angelina Jolie, and Gemma Chan
King Richard with Will Smith, Aunjanue Ellis, and Jon Bernthal
These items and many others have been added to the Library’s collection. If we don’t have the item you want, our interlibrary loan service will try to obtain it from another library. For more information, please call the Library at 570-297-2436 or check the website at www.bradfordcountylibrary.org.
