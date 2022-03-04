These are some of the many new items added to the Bradford County Library collection in February.

Fiction: Abandoned in Death by J.D. Robb

City of the Dead by Jonathan Kellerman

Moon Witch, Spider King by Marlon James

Sierra Six by Mark Greaney

Bullet Train by Kotaro Isaka

The School for Good Mothers by Jessamine Chan

Circus of Wonders by Elizabeth Macneal

The Violin Conspiracy by Brendan Slocumb

The Paris Bookseller by Kerri Maher

Booth by Karen Jay Fowler

Non Fiction: A Century of Swindles: Ponzi Schemes, Con Men, and Fraudsters by Railey Jane Savage

The Power of Regret: How Looking Backward Moves Us Forward by Daniel Pink

Large Type: Sunrise by Susan May Warren

Much Ado About a Latte by Kathleen Fuller

See Her Die by Melinda Leigh

The Love Hypothesis by Ali Hazlewood

The Winter Rose by Melanie Dobson

Christian Fiction: The Lady’s Mine by Francine Rivers

Never Leave Me by Jody Hedlund

Sunrise by Susan May Warren

Books on CD: Robert B. Parker’s Bye Bye Baby by Ace Atkins

DVDs: Encanto (animated) with Stephanie Beatriz and John Leguizamo

Clifford the Big Red Dog with Darby Camp, John Cleese, and Tony Hale

Eternals with Salma Hayek, Angelina Jolie, and Gemma Chan

King Richard with Will Smith, Aunjanue Ellis, and Jon Bernthal

These items and many others have been added to the Library’s collection. If we don’t have the item you want, our interlibrary loan service will try to obtain it from another library. For more information, please call the Library at 570-297-2436 or check the website at www.bradfordcountylibrary.org.

