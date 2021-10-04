ELMIRA – On Monday, Oct. 4, the Episcopal Churches of Chemung County (ECCC) will have a special Blessing of the Animals service. The public is cordially invited to come, bring their pets, and actively take part.
This service will begin at 5:30 p.m. at the Chemung County Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) office, 2435 State Route 352 in Elmira.
This year’s Blessing of the Animals service is a collaborative effort from the partnership shared between St. Matthew’s Episcopal Church in Horseheads, Grace Episcopal Church in Elmira, Emmanuel Episcopal Church in Elmira, and the Chemung County SPCA.
Oct. 4 is the Feast Day of St. Francis of Assisi (born Giovanni di Pietro di Bernardone), who was born in 1181 and died in 1226. During his life, Francis served as an Italian Catholic friar, deacon, mystic, and preacher of God’s word. He founded several Orders, most notably of which includes the men’s Order of Friars Minor, the women’s Order of St. Clare, and the Custody of the Holy Land.
After his death, Francis was venerated by the Catholic Church because of his service to and for God’s people. Francis remains one of the most venerated religious figures in Christianity. He is honored with a Lesser Festival in the Church of England, the Anglican Church of Canada, the Episcopal Church USA, the Old Catholic Churches, the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America, and other churches and religious communities every year on Oct. 4. Francis is the patron of animals, ecology, and merchants.
In recent years, the Episcopal Church and other Protestant churches have joined the Catholic Church in observing the tradition of blessing animals on or near Francis’ feast day.
The local Blessing of the Animals service will be low-key and brief, but also meaningful. Those planning to attend this year’s event should bring their own lawn chair and should bring their pets either leashed or caged for a blessing.
Attendees may, if they prefer, bring a photo of their pet instead for a blessing. While this event is free, attendees should consider bringing a donation for the Chemung County SCPA. At this time, wet and dry food, clay litter, and cash are on the top of their needs list.
In case of rainy weather, the Blessing of the Animals service will be held inside in a rather large gathering room. If the event takes place indoors, masks will be required.
All congregants from area churches and anyone who considers themselves pet lovers will be warmly welcomed.
The Reverend Jenny Scott-Jones offered, “The tradition of blessing of the animals is a reminder of not only the joys of companionship that animals offer us but also intrinsic value of all animals, simply by being part of God’s creation. Partnering with the SPCA is a way of honoring the important work the organization does along with offering prayer for the beloved animals in their care.”
Rev. Scott-Jones serves as Priest-in-Charge of Grace Episcopal Church in Elmira.
Anyone who has questions about the special Blessings of the Animals service can email Reverend Scott-Jones in advance at: Jenny@graceelmira.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.