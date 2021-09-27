Mickey and Donielle Farrell of Athens, Pa., are proud to announce that their daughter, Chloe Farrell, graduated from Utica College in Utica, N.Y., with a Doctorate of Physical Therapy.
Chloe graduated from Athens High School in 2015 and went on to earn her undergraduate degree from Lock Haven University, graduating in 2018. She was co-author of “Impact of Physical Therapy Interventions on Postural Control in Adults with Diabetic Peripheral Neuropathy: A Systemic Review,” being published in “Journal of Student Physical Therapy Research.” While at Utica College, Chloe participated in the PT Pro-Bono clinic.
Chloe Farrell, PT, DPT, will be caring for patients at Guthrie Healthcare in Sayre, Pa.
