NORTH ORWELL – After a few obstacles to navigate around, a few hurdles to jump over, and a detour through a scenic route, the time has finally arrived to recognize the late Frank Nathaniel Moore, a North Orwell area resident who was captain of a county regiment during the Spanish-American War and served in the Pennsylvania House of Representatives for three terms.
You are invited to attend the ceremony dedicating the roadside sign that has been erected in his honor along Cemetery Road, which intersects SR 187 just south of the North Orwell Community Hall, on Saturday, Oct. 23, at 2 p.m.
While in the legislature, Moore is credited with sponsoring 17 acts, including: creating the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture; defining a legal standard for milk; making it illegal to adulterate dairy products, vinegar, etc.; taxing dogs to protect sheep; forming the Pennsylvania Livestock Board; and permitting fish to be raised in private bonds and sold at any time in the open market.
In addition to the above accomplishments, Moore was also instrumental in several other arenas in Bradford County. Some of these include: establishing the Moore Telephone Company, which spanned some 250 miles in the eastern part of the county and then extended into Tioga County, N.Y.; serving as Bradford County Treasurer; owning Lake O’Meadows, which was originally a boys’ summer camp and later a resort; and forming an auto club with its purpose being to bring “good roads” to the county. He worked extensively with then-Governor Gifford Pinchot to not only establish numerous blacktop Pinchot Roads but also created a more frugal material for the road surface.
If attending, please park in the North Orwell Union Church parking lot and you will then be shuttled to the dedication site (parking is very limited along the roadway into the cemetery). In the event of inclement weather, the ceremony will take place inside the church and people can drive to the site at their convenience to see and read the actual sign.
