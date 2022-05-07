Saturday, May 7:
ANNUAL ORANGE HILL CEMETERY CLEAN-UP: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. (Rain date is May 14), Ridgebury Road, Athens PA. Call Tina at 541-602-8808 for more information.
Monday, May 9:
COMMUNITY DINNER: 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the First Presbyterian Church of Troy, Pa. Enjoy a delicious taco bar dinner provided by the Troy Lions, Troy Rotary and First Pres. This dinner is free and open to the public but donations would be graciously accepted.
Tuesday, May 10:
REGULAR MEETING OF BOARD OF RECREATION: 4 p.m., Village Hall at 32 Ithaca St. in Waverly. The public is invited to attend.
FREE COMMUNITY MEAL: 4 to 5:30 p.m. Hosted by the Catholic Community of the Epiphany on South Elmer Avenue in Sayre. All are welcome to enjoy a fresh, hot, homemade meal. Menu features meatloaf, cheesy potatoes, macaroni and cheese, and dessert. Please come to South Elmer Avenue parking lot entrance to pick up your meal. Please stay in your care and you will be served.
Wednesday, May 11:
THE ATHENS SENIOR CITIZENS GROUP: Will meet at Fortune Buffet for their Mother’s Day luncheon at noon. RSVP to Ginny Malone at 570-888-3712.
Thursday, May 12:
ENDLESS MOUNTAINS QUILT GUILD: 9:30 a.m., Athens Methodist Church on Main Street. The Mexican Star class will be held all day Friday. Pre-registration is required. New members are always welcome to the meeting.
A TASTE OF THE VALLEY: 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., Muldoon Park, Waverly. $15 admittance. Includes music, student art show, raffles, face painting and visits to all the restaurant booths. Invitation to all restaurants: to register, please email ralo@gstboces.org. Hosted by the Greater Valley Chamber of Commerce.
FEED MY SHEEP FOOD PANTRY: 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. at Athens United Methodist Church, 118 S Main St, Athens. A small supply of basic groceries is available for residents of Athens or Sayre school districts. I.D. is required for all clients. Distribution will be from the front of our large parking lot.
FREE COMMUNITY MEAL: 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. at Athens United Methodist Church, 118 S Main St, Athens. A delicious TAKE OUT only dinner of Sloppy Joe on Roll, Chips, Fruit Cup and Cookie will be available from the Valley Kiwanis. Pick up is from the back of the large parking lot. Please stay in your vehicle.
Friday, May 13:
GVCC FARMERS MARKET: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Muldoon Park, Waverly. Food truck, vendors, Kid’s Corner and more. Looking to be a vendor? Call 607-425-5846.
ANNUAL HEIRLOOM PLANT SALE FUNDRAISER: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the “green space” next to the Sayre Theatre, 205 S. Elmer Ave., Sayre. All of the funds raised from our annual plant sale support us to continue to do powerful work as a local non-profit whose mission is to cultivate opportunity, education, and inspiration in our community to value, access, and grow healthy food. The money raised supports the upkeep of our community gardens and varied youth programs. Stay posted at valleyprojectgrow.org.
Saturday, May 14:
ANNUAL HEIRLOOM PLANT SALE FUNDRAISER: 9 a.m. to noon in the “green space” next to the Sayre Theatre, 205 S. Elmer Ave., Sayre. All of the funds raised from our annual plant sale support us to continue to do powerful work as a local non-profit whose mission is to cultivate opportunity, education, and inspiration in our community to value, access, and grow healthy food. The money raised supports the upkeep of our community gardens and varied youth programs. Stay posted at valleyprojectgrow.org.
SPRING VENDOR SALE: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Athens Wesleyan Church, 3903 Wilawana Road, Sayre. Featuring craft and direct sales, vendors and bake sale.
CHICKEN BARBECUE: 11 a.m. until gone, at the old Kmart building on Elmira Street. $12 per dinner, $10 for chicken only. Half chicken, pasta salad, baked beans, dinner roll. Hosted by the First Baptist Church of Waverly.
Monday, May 16:
FREE TAKE-OUT DINNER: 4 to 5 p.m. Hosted by the Salvation Army Church. Menu includes beef and gravy over noodles, vegetable, roll and butter, fruit, dessert, beverage. This dinner will be held at our Elmer Ave location — not Fulton Street as previously planned. Those wishing meals for people not in attendance should come after 4:30 p.m.
Saturday, May 21:
ANNUAL MEETING: Of the South Litchfield (Bumpville) Cemetery Association will be held at the cemetery. There will be a clean-up bee starting at 9 a.m. with the meeting to follow at noon. In case of inclement weather the meeting will be held in Rodney Arnold’s garage. All interested are encouraged to attend.
THE VALLEY CHORUS PRESENTS: “The Valley Chorus Goes to the Movies,” 7 p.m., Athens High School Auditorium. Presale tickets available at the Jolly Farmer in Waverly, Yale’s Music Shop in Athens, online or from any member of Valley Chorus.
Sunday, May 22:
PRAYER SERVICE: 6 p.m., First Baptist Church of Waverly, 23 Tioga St., Waverly. Public is invited.
