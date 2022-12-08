"Socks in a Box" challenge benefits "Kids at Risk"

The Annual Sleepout for The Bridge of the Penn-York Valley Churches was held this year Friday, Nov. 25 through Saturday, Nov. 26. A feature of the Sleepout this year was the “Socks in a Box” Challenge. From Nov. 1 through the weekend of the Sleepout, area schools and churches collected socks with two goals in mind. One was to win The Bridge School Sleepout Challenge Plaque. The challenge was last won by Waverly in 2019 (pre-Covid.)
The second, larger goal was to help Kids at Risk help students in our area. Kids at Risk is one of the ministries of The Bridge. Cindy Jones, the coordinator, works with contacts within each school building in Athens, Sayre and Waverly to provide items such as clothing, coats, shoes, boots, hygiene items, and of course SOCKS to students who have been identified as having a need.
If you are interested in helping or becoming involved with Kids at Risk, or would like more information, contact Kids at Risk Coordinator Cindy Jones at kidsatrisk@thevalleybridge.org.
Thanks to the generosity of our area schools, churches, and individuals who came by the Sleepout, a total of 4598 pairs of socks were donated.
The winners are:
Athens Area with 2276 pairs and was the school district who donated the most socks. Epiphany School with 719 pairs was the school building who donated the most socks.
Athens United Methodist Church with 511 pairs was the church who donated the most socks.
All of the students and families who learned a wonderful lesson about helping others.
Those students who will be helped by Kids at Risk.
