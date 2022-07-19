On Tuesday, July 19 at 10 a.m. Sayre Public Library will be hosting Suzanne Cochi Day in Howard Elmer Park as part of our Summer Learning Series.
Join us for stories, take home crafts, art, and even some animal friends! Hope to see you there!
On Tuesday, July 19 at 5:30 p.m., join us for an hour-long overview of digital marketing tips and tricks! We will cover website design, professional emails, newsletters, digital ads, social media, and more!
This class will be followed immediately after by a Facebook for Business workshop at 6:30 p.m. We will be exploring the functions of Facebook and providing an analysis of businesses doing things right and what they could be doing better.
Summer Story Times continue to take place in Howard Elmer Park on Wednesdays at 10 a.m. – this week’s theme is Sports Day! No reservations are needed! Bring a blanket or lawn chair, while we read stories and enjoy outdoor games and activities that kids will love!
In the event of inclement weather, we will post alternative plans on Facebook and likely move the Story Time indoors.
Are you ready for a challenge? Stop by on Thursday, July 21 at 5 p.m. for our new monthly themed Scrabble nights, which will be held on the third Thursday of every month!
What is themed Scrabble? Simple! It is just like a regular game of Scrabble, except that every word played must correspond to the theme of the night! Think themed trivia meets Scrabble Tournament.
On Saturday, July 23 at 10 a.m., we invite you to Try Something New and join us for a game of chess! New to the game? No problem! We’ll go over some chess history and rules of the game beforehand, so everyone knows which pieces move what ways.
Sayre Public Library will also be offering a weekly One-on-one Tech Time weekly on Fridays at 10 a.m. Bring your laptop, tablet, or smartphone and your questions and we will try to help you out!
Save the Date for Sayre Public Library’s annual Holiday Decoration Sale Friday July 29 through Saturday August 7. This sale features a wide variety of new and gently used décor for all holidays, including tabletop items, flags, wreaths, wall hangings, lights, gift wrap and bags, dishes, and figurines, all for bargain prices!
Sayre Public Library continues to add new materials to our collection. New fiction includes: “Local Gone Missing,” by Fiona Barton, “Red Warning,” by Matthew Quirk and “Any Other Family,” by Eleanor Brown.
Sayre Public Library has re-established full service hours to the public. Patrons are able to access the library building for computer use and browsing books Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Tuesdays and Thursdays 10 a.m. to 7:30 p.m., and Saturday 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Masks are available to all who enter and we encourage their use to prevent the transmission of COVID. Vestibule pickup and curbside delivery of library materials continue to be available for those who wish to use these services.
We are located at 122 South Elmer Avenue, Sayre, PA 18840. Like our page on Facebook to receive updated notices on events and happenings at the library.
We may be reached at (570)888- 2256 with any questions.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.