WAVERLY — TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) 646 Waverly finished the year of 2022 with several months of contests, challenges, fun holiday activities and informative meetings.
We try to have a helpful program at least once a month. A few of the programs discussed during the last few months of the year were Ways to Beat Mindless Eating, KOPS (Keep off Pounds Sensibly) Tips for Holiday Survival, Christmas Struggles and Strategies, and Benefits of Seasonal fruits and vegetables.
We encourage our members to keep a weekly food chart as it has been proven that writing down all foods and beverages consumed are an essential part of losing excess weight. Each week we draw a food chart for free dues at our next meeting. At the end of the month, one chart is drawn for a small cash prize. Also, at one meeting we played a fun game of Food Chart Poker with 5 winners taking home a small prize.
At each meeting we have a No-No and a healthy Yes-Yes food. The no-no is an unhealthy food you should try to avoid for the week (we charge a nickel per day if you eat that food), however, we award one lucky yes-yes food eater fifty cents.
Best losers for the week are always recognized with applause and a basket of healthy goodies and quarters donated by the other members. At the end of the month our best loser receives a small check. Recent monthly “winning” losers were Sandy S., Dolores, Nancy, and Carol.
Contests and challenges are a fun weigh to encourage weight loss and healthy habits. We always have at least one or two contests going.
We finished off the summer with a Summer Nails contest – each time a member had a loss, they colored in a fingernail on their paper hands. However, if they had a gain they colored in a toenail. In the end, we had fourteen members taking home various nail care products as prizes.
See the USA was another contest with members drawing a state every time they had a loss. We then had a random drawing for ten different states. The members who “owned” those states took home a small cash prize.
Walk Your Socks Off was a fitness challenge with twelve members receiving a new pair of socks. Kathy and Sylvia won a sock gift bag. In the fall, we had another exercise challenge called Falling Leaves with Lois, Diane, and Dolores winning a bag of apples.
We had an extended BINGO game where members could fill in their cards with their losses each week. After several months, Betty had a full card and received ten dollars.
Each year, a TOPS club is allowed two tasting meetings where members can share recipes and samples of healthy dishes. This year we decided to combine a tasting meeting with an end of summer luau. Many members dressed in tropical attire with Hazel and Bonnie taking home a prize for best outfits. We played Hawaiian trivia which was won by Lois and Sandy S. We also played a left/right game (passing packages left and right based on a story that is being read aloud). Six members got a silly, but perhaps useful tropical themed prize. We then had a nice variety of healthy foods to sample.
In December we had several holiday activities. We kicked off the month with a Holiday Fashion Show with many members wearing festive attire. We awarded prizes to Mary Lou (funniest), Kathy (prettiest), Beth (most unique), and Hazel (overall best theme). We also had an O’ Christmas Tree Team contest with the Great Garlands narrowly edging out the other teams. Members of the Garlands were Julia, Betty, Tressa, Tammy, and Hazel.
We held our annual Christmas luncheon at Tomasso’s. We had a very successful basket and grocery raffle. Door prizes were won, and a delicious meal was enjoyed by all.
At our final meeting of the year, we shared greeting cards with each other. We had a Christmas right/left game, and we drew 13 numbers for our O’ Christmas Tree Super Loser Lotto. Winners were Hazel, Nancy (2 times), Mary Lou (2 times), Sandy T. (2 times), Beth, Sally, Sue, Tressa, Tammy, and Lena.
At our first meeting in January 2023, we learned who our best losers of 2022 were. Congratulations goes to Sandy S. as she topped us all! Betty and Hazel were not far behind. We also congratulated 10 other overall losers for the year. While the club did a super job of losing and maintaining healthy weights for 2022, we are being challenged to do even better in 2023. Our new motto is: “In 2022, we had lots of fun, but there’s still more to be done. So let us see, how much healthier we can be, in 2023!”
TOPS Club International is celebrating its 75th anniversary in 2023. They have thousands of chapters throughout the United States and Canada. It is a nonprofit weight-loss support group that offers an individual approach to weight loss and overall wellness.
TOPS 646 Waverly was formed in 1977 and we are always looking for new members. If, you are looking for some extra support in your weight-loss journey, consider joining us on Monday mornings at the Waverly United Methodist Church (enter basement from parking lot). Private weigh-in (small separate room) is from 8:30 to 9:00 am with a meeting from 9:00 – approximately 9:45 am. TOPS allows anyone to come and observe one meeting for FREE to see if it might be a good fit for you.
Residents of the Valley and surrounding area are encouraged to contact Beth (607)565-2524 or Sue (570)888-4244 or visit www.tops.org for more information.
