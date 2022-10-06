Tioga Opportunities Inc., recently announced a number of events taking place this month.
- Chair Yoga for Older Adults meets every Wednesday morning from 10 to 11 a.m. at TOI’s Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego. Call 607-687-4120 for more information.
- Bingo for Older Adults — join us at TOI’s Countryside Community Center on the second Friday of each month at 1 p.m. for a friendly game of Bingo. Call 607-687-4120 ext. 344 for more information.
- Caregivers Support Group meets on the fourth Friday of each month at 2 p.m. in-person or via Go-To Meeting. For more information call Tioga Opportunities, Inc. at 607-687-4120 ext. 315.
- The Alzheimer’s Association offers a remote support group the third Tuesday of each month at 1:30 p.m. For more information call Tioga Opportunities, Inc. at (607) 687-4120 ext. 315.
Dementia Conversations
Presented by the Alzheimer’s Association. The program provides strategies to discuss obtaining a diagnosis, driving, and legal and financial matters. The program will be held:
- Tuesday, Oct. 18 at 10 a.m. at TOI’s Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego
- Tuesday, Oct. 18 at 1 p.m. at the Waverly Historical Society, 437 Chemung St., Waverly
- Tuesday, Oct. 18 at 3:30 p.m. at Christ the King Fellowship Presbyterian Church, 75 North Main St., Spencer. Call Tioga Opportunities, Inc. at (607)-687-4120 to reserve your seat.
Other events
- Just Say Yes to Fruits and Vegetables — join the Food Bank of the Southern Tier on Thursday, Oct. 20 from 10 to 11 a.m. at TOI’s Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego. Free cooking demonstration with easy, low-cost recipes and tips on new ways to use common pantry foods. Guests can taste prepared recipes and participate in educational group discussions on popular nutrition topics to support good health. Call Tioga Opportunities, Inc. at 607-687-4120 to reserve your seat.
- Spencer Senior Social Hour and NY Connects Office Hours — Join Tioga Opportunities, Inc. at Inspire S-VE Community and Fitness Center, 57 E. Tioga St., Spencer on Friday, Oct. 21 from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Enjoy good food and great company. Suggested contribution of $5 for those aged 60+, fee of $7 for those under 60. Reservations are appreciated by calling 607-687-4120 before Friday, Oct. 14.
- Planning For Incapacity: Protecting Assets from Long Term Care Expenses – Presented by Greg Catarella, Esq. Learn more about long term care and Medicaid on Monday, October 17th from 9:30am-11:30am at the Waverly Historical Society, 437 Chemung St., Waverly. Call Tioga Opportunities, Inc. at (607)-687-4120 to reserve your seat.
- NY Connects Office Hours – Join Rachel Cron from Tioga Opportunities, Inc. for information and assistance. How can TOI help you? Visit Rachel to find out! Tuesday, October 25th 1:00pm to 3:00pm at The Red Door Café, 359 Broad Street, Waverly.
- Halloween Spooktacular- Join Tioga Opportunities, Inc. at the Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego on Monday, October 31st for a delicious meal from 11:30am-12:30pm. Costume party with music and sweet treats beginning at 12:30pm.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.