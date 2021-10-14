WAVERLY – The Waverly Free Library will present a return program by Sled Dogs of Smokey Hill on Saturday, Oct. 16, at 11 a.m. at East Waverly Park.
The program will include demonstrations, information on the sled dog group, and food and supplies for Stray Haven Humane Society as part of The Great Give Back can be dropped off at the event as well.
“We were lucky enough to have Sled Dogs of Smokey Hill do a program for us as part of our Summer Reading Program, and we couldn’t wait to have them back,” said Library Director Chris Brewster. “Having the program at East Waverly allows a lot more space for the dogs to do their thing, and in temperatures a little better-suited to the dogs.”
As part of the program, the library will offer kids two other special opportunities, both related to the library’s Fall Reading Program:
Kids who sign up for the Fall Reading Program can get an adoption certificate to adopt a stuffed husky (while supplies last). Certificates must be brought to the Oct. 16 event; no holds will be accepted. An adoption ceremony will take place after the sled dog event.
Kids who sign up for the Fall Reading Program can win a ride with the sled dogs by participating in the Tree of Knowledge and Fall BINGO Challenge (information available at the library), and drawing a picture or writing about why they love the library. A drawing from all successful entries who complete all three challenges will be held on Friday, Oct. 15, and those drawn will be notified. Please note that for safety purposes, participants must weigh less than 60 pounds and must wear a safety helmet (if the child doesn’t have a helmet, a loaner will be provided).
For more information on the sled dog program, please contact the library at (607) 565-9341 or stop in during hours of operation.
