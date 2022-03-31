Thursday, March 31:
”FEED MY SHEEP” FOOD PANTRY: Will be open from 9 to 11 a.m. and 4 to 5:30 p.m. at Athens United Methodist Church, 118 S Main St, Athens. A small supply of basic groceries is available for residents of Athens or Sayre school districts. I.D. is required for all clients. Please note: Distribution will be from our large parking lot in the front of the Church.
FREE FELLOWSHIP MEAL: 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Church of the Redeemer, 201 S. Wilbur Avenue in Sayre. The feast for the evening will be chicken, potatoes, vegetable and cookies for dessert. The dessert is being provided by members and friends of Sayre Rotary, who will also be assisting with handing out the meals. This will be a take-out only meal so people are asked to stay in their cars and the meal will be brought to you.
ORGANIST ROBERT OLDROYD: Will present a concert of Bach’s favorite organ works for the Lent and Holy Week season at 7 p.m. at the First Presbyterian Church of Troy, PA. This concert is free and open to the public, but all donations will benefit the Pipe Organ Fund.
Saturday, April 2:
AMBA PROGRAM: The South Creek Lions Club will be hosting the AMBA Blood Analysis Program from 6-10 a.m. Call 1-800-234-8888 from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday for your reservation. Your personal physician’s authorization is required to have the Blood Test. The Lions Hall is located on Route 14 in Gillett. There will be no walk in’s permitted without a reservation. Call 1-800-234-8888.
Monday, April 4:
TAKE OUT DINNER: 4 to 5 p.m. at the Salvation Army Church on Elmer Avenue in Sayre. Menu includes meatloaf, potatoes, vegetable, fruit, dessert and beverage. Those wishing dinners for people not in attendance should come after 4:30.
Thursday, April 7:
THE WAVERLY UNITED METHODIST CHURCH: Is holding a free meal at 4:30 p.m. The menu includes Spanish rice, green beans, bread and butter, a fruit cup and dessert.
ATHENS AREA HIGH SCHOOL ART SHOW AND SALE: 6:30 to 8 p.m. at the high school. There will be pottery, an art sale, demonstrations and paint-your-own-pottery.
Saturday, April 9:
THIRD ANNUAL “SPRING INTO EASTER” CRAFT AND VENDOR FAIR: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Athens Area High School gymnasium. Come out and support the class of 2023 by picking up some products from many local vendors. We will also have food, a basket raffle and pictures with the Easter Bunny.
SAYRE ELKS ANNUAL EASTER EGG HUNT: 10 a.m., Howard Elmer Park, Sayre. Open to Valley children up to nine years old.
PUBLIC ROAST BEEF AND HAM DINNER: 4:30 p.m., hosted by the South Creek Lions Club, located on state Route 14 in Gillett. The meal includes “Real” Mashed Potatoes, Vegetables, Baked Beans and “Home Baked Bread” and pie for dessert. Take outs available. Limited seating. Donation at the door per meal is $15.00.
Wednesday, April 13:
CHE-HANNA ROCK AND MINERAL CLUB MEETING: 7 p.m., Athens United Methodist Church downstairs meeting hall, 118 S. Main Street. Public is invited to attend. Dee Wymer, Archeologist from the University of Bloomsburg will present a program on a recent dig in Athens. Volunteers from the Susquehanna River Archeology Center in Waverly helped with the dig. For more information check out the club website, chehannarocks.com.
Thursday, April 14:
MAUNDY THURSDAY SERVICE: 7 p.m., First Baptist Church of Waverly at 23 Tioga St.
Sunday, April 17:
SUNRISE SERVICE: 6:30 a.m., Muldoon Park in Waverly. Hosted by the First Baptist Church of Waverly.
Saturday, April 23:
10TH ANNUAL NRCS EAGLE RUN 5K/10K: 9 a.m. Independent Baptist Church in Towanda. Pre-Register at: www.runsignup.com. Sign-up begins at 8 a.m. Chicken BBQ (Pre-Orders-call 570-247-2800), silent auctions begin at 8 a.m. There will also be a bake sale.
Saturday, April 30:
TOUCH-A-TRUCK: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Howard Elmer Park, Sayre. Hosted by the Sayre Business Association. Touch-a-Truck is a unique, interactive, outdoor family festival that allows children to climb on and discover their favorite big trucks and vehicles. For children with sensibilities, we will have a silent hour from 11 a.m. to noon with no honking of horns allowed.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.