BREAKFAST BEFORE CHURCH: 10 a.m., Mt. Pisgah Wesleyan Church, 1/4 mile south of Springfield Road on the Berwick Turnpike. This is a dish-to-share meal that features Guest Speaker Dorcas Croft and her son, Mathias. Croft is actively serving the needs of the people at Emmanuel Wesleyan Bible College in Eswatini, South Africa. She will share a part of her story during our 11 a.m. worship service, as well. Don’t miss this great time.
Thursday, Dec. 1:
MONTHLY BOOK CLUB: Begins at the Sayre Christian Church, 427 S. Keystone Avenue, Sayre at 6 p.m. The group will then meet the first Thursday of each month. The first book to be discussed will be “Common Ground: Talking About Gun Violence in America” by Don Gaffney. Mr. Gaffney is a retired pastor and an alumni of Sandy Hook school. Each person needs to purchase their own book. Call 570-888-2683 for more information.
Friday, Dec. 2:
PAT KANE CONCERT: 6 to 9 p.m., Sons of Italy in Sayre. Hosted by Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Twin Tiers. Kick off the holiday season with the Balladeer of the Southern Tier and his band, West o’Clare. Price of ticket includes admission to concert, food and non-alcoholic beverage. Cash bar available. Proceeds benefit Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Twin Tiers $25 Per Ticket in Advance; $30 at Door (if space available); $10 for Children Ages 12 & Under. Tickets available by calling BBBS Office at 570-265-3009; on website (bbbstwintiers.org); at Yale’s Music in Athens, or from BBBS Board Members.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.