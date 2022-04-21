Thursday, April 21:
PANCAKE BREAKFAST: 9:30 to 11 a.m., United Methodist Church basement, 118 S. Main St., Athens. Meal will include pancakes, sausage, scrambled eggs, coffee and orange juice. Cost is $5. Hosted by the Valley Active Living Center. For more information, call 570-888-2387.
FREE COMMUNITY MEAL: 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. at St. James Catholic church. Service will return to INSIDE dining in the church hall. Guests should enter via the elevator at the west parking lot or the church hall door on Clark Street. The menu will be chicken ‘n’ biscuits, mashed potatoes, vegetable and dessert.
Saturday, April 23:
10TH ANNUAL NRCS EAGLE RUN 5K/10K: 9 a.m. Independent Baptist Church in Towanda. Pre-Register at: www.runsignup.com. Sign-up begins at 8 a.m. Chicken BBQ (Pre-Orders-call 570-247-2800), silent auctions begin at 8 a.m. There will also be a bake sale.
EARTH DAY CELEBRATION: 10 a.m., Carantouan Greenway Wildwood Reserve in the Town of Barton. There will be a nature-led field trip looking for Spring flowers, trees by their bark and returning bird song. Directions may be found at the Carantouan Greenway website and questions may be addressed at 607-565-2636.
CHICKEN BARBECUE: 11 a.m. South Creek Lions Club, Route 14 in Gillett. Halves are $10 each. First come first serve. No reservations needed.
BOOK SIGNING: 2 to 4 p.m., Riverow Bookshop, 187 Front St., Owego. Author and illustrator Katie Vaz will be at Riverow Bookshop to sign copies of her latest book, Cottagecore Galore: A Timeless Coloring Book. For more information visit Facebook or call 607-687-4094.
ANNUAL CHANCE AUCTION: 6 p.m., Nichols Fire Station in Nichols, N.Y. Hosted by the Tioga/Nichols Area Lions Club. The doors will open at 6 p.m. and drawing will begin at 7 p.m. Envelopes with 25 chips can be purchased for $2 each. There will be many filled baskets as well as other items will be up for auction. Face mask and social distancing will be followed as well as any COVID-19 rules.
Sunday, April 24:
SWISS STEAK DINNER: 1 p.m. until gone, North Barton Grange No. 45, 1363 Ellis Creek Rd, Waverly. Take out and drive-through only. Donations will be accepted. Menu includes Swiss steak with tomato sauce, mashed potatoes, green beans, bread and dessert.
ANNUAL DIAHOGA TRAIL CLEANUP: 1 p.m., Riverfront Park, Sayre. Celebrate Earth Week by joining the Sayre and Athens community for their litter cleanup and tree-planting event to help give back to the Susquehanna Greenway and improve the health of the Susquehanna River. Meet at the pavilion near the boat launch. Please wear closed toed shoes and dress for the weather. We will provide gloves and bags. Children must be accompanied by an adult. Rain date will be 1 p.m., April 30. Check the Futurescapes Facebook page for updates.
Thursday, April 28:
COMMUNITY SUPPER: 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at The Church of the Redeemer, located at 201 S. Wilbur Ave. in Sayre invites you to a community supper. The meal will be held indoors for the first time since the start of the pandemic. We look forward to seeing a lot of familiar faces.
Saturday, April 30:
TOUCH-A-TRUCK: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Howard Elmer Park, Sayre. Hosted by the Sayre Business Association. Touch-a-Truck is a unique, interactive, outdoor family festival that allows children to climb on and discover their favorite big trucks and vehicles. For children with sensibilities, we will have a silent hour from 11 a.m. to noon with no honking of horns allowed.
SPAGHETTI DINNER FUNDRAISER: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Sayre VFW at 932 W. Lockhart St., Sayre. To benefit the Valley Multiple Sclerosis Support Group. Take out spaghetti dinner with meatballs, bread and side salad for $8. Event also features raffle baskets, 50/50 drawing and bake sale. Free information about MS and the support group. Call Pam at 570-423-1712 for more information.
Thursday, May 5:
FREE MEAL: 4:30 p.m. until gone, Waverly United Methodist Church. Our free meal will be held May 5. Take-out only. Menu includes ham barbecue, baked beans, chips, fruit cup and dessert.
Wednesday, May 11:
THE ATHENS SENIOR CITIZENS GROUP: Will meet at Fortune Buffet for their Mother’s Day luncheon at noon. RSVP to Ginny Malone at 570-888-3712.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.