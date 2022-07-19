ATHENS — The Spalding Memorial Library recently announced news for the week of July 18.
The Library is operating under Summer Hours in July and August. We will be open 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturdays.
Bradford County Conservation District will visit the library on Tuesday, July 19 at 1 p.m. to show footage of aquatic species in Bradford County filmed with an underwater drone. Children will also navigate an obstacle course to learn about migratory fish and water conservation.
Drop in on Wednesday, July 20 from 1 to 3 p.m. for Free Build. All ages are invited to come build with LEGOs, Magnatiles, and Lincoln Logs.
Join us on July 19 from 5 to 7 p.m., Enjoy a relaxing evening in the library garden with the music of “Piano Notes.” This is a recurring event, happening on the third Tuesday of the month throughout the warm weather season. Bring a chair, and a beverage, and take in some music amidst a picturesque riverbank setting.
Vanessa Woodring of “Piano Notes” is an accomplished musician and artist who enjoys playing myriad genres of music. Her main instrument is piano, but she is also adapt at flute and vocals and she experiments with other instruments as well. She is an emotive entertainer you will certainly enjoy.
Whether you are 10 or 110 join us on Wednesday, July 20, for Gaming Club. Bring a deck of cards or a board game that you enjoy and share it with the group. We look forward to seeing you from 5 to 7 p.m.
On Thursday, July 21 at 10 a.m., Ms. Jess will livestream stories and songs on the Spalding Memorial Library Facebook Page. This week we will read stories about narwhals and unicorns.
Join us on July 21 for one of our Adult Book Clubs! Our 1 p.m. group is reading The Great Gatsby for July, and the 6 p.m. group is reading a “beach read” (something you would read at the beach!) New members are always welcome to our meetings in the conference room.
Join us for storytime at the library on Friday, July 22 at 10 a.m. and 11 a.m. We will read stories about narwhals and unicorns, sing songs, and make a craft. No registration is required, and all ages are invited.
Registration Required Max 20 People — join Laura to paint the wave! For ages eight and up. Adults are welcome to paint with their kiddos. Try out new methods of painting and create a masterpiece! Call with questions, 570-888-7117.
Register for our summer reading program by visiting www.spaldinglibrary.org and clicking on “Reading Programs” or stop in at the library to pick up a paper reading log. Log the time your child spends reading, completing activities, and attending library programs to earn free books and prizes. Children earn one point for each minute they spend reading. Each time they reach 100 points, they earn a free book. When they reach 500 points, they can choose a prize from the treasure chest and print a completion certificate, too. The program runs from June 1 to Aug. 31 and is open to children and teens from birth to age 18. For more information, call the library at 570-888-7117 and follow Spalding Memorial Library on Facebook.
The Spalding Memorial Library and eight other libraries of Bradford County have T-Mobile / Franklin T9 Mobile Hotspots available through Emergency Connectivity Grant funding. To be eligible you must certify that you do not otherwise have access to sufficient broadband Internet and that if you are borrowing a Wi-Fi hotspot, you certify that you are not receiving benefits under the federal Emergency Broadband Benefit (EBB) program. Please contact the Library if you have any questions.
