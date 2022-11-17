Saturday, Nov. 19:
25TH ANNUAL SHOP FOR PETE AND PENNY: TOPS Markets Towanda, at the Bradford Towne Center, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
MENTAL HEALTH AND WELLNESS EVENT: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Patterson Auditorium on the Guthrie campus in Sayre. The event will feature experts who will answer questions and provide resources about mental health and wellness, including Casa Trinity, Guthrie EAP, Guthrie BSU, Main Link, and more. Flu shots and light refreshments will also be offered at the event. A shuttle bus will be available to transport guests to and from the Patterson Building from the patient parking lot across from the main entrance. No registration is required.
TEAM TRIVIA: Doors open at 5:30 p.m. Fun begins at 7 p.m. Hosted by South Creek Lions Club. Six-person teams. Food and Prizes available. Reservations needed in advance. Please call 570-637-2222. The night’s event is hosted by Bulldog Sounds DJ Services. The South Creek Lions Club is located at 32749 Route 14, Gillett, Pa.
Wednesday, Nov. 23:
THANKSGIVING DINNER: 4 p.m. until gone at the Salvation Army Church 351 Fulton St. Sayre, Pa.This is a dine-in dinner. Menu includes turkey and all the trimmings. Due to this dinner opportunity we will not be serving a dinner on Nov. 21.
THANKSGIVING EVE SERVICE: at 7 p.m. at Waverly First Baptist Church, 23 Tioga St. Waverly. All welcome.
Thursday, Nov. 24:
16TH ANNUAL TURKEY TROT 5K RUN/WALK: 10 a.m., Outside the Sayre Theatre. To Benefit the Guthrie Cancer Care Fund. Kids fun run to begin at 9:30 a.m. Register by Nov. 18 at https://www.guthrie.org/giving-guthrie/attend-event/sayre-turkey-trot.
COMMUNITY THANKSGIVING DINNER: 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., North Waverly Chapel, 40 State Route 34, Waverly. Eat-in, takeout or delivery. Delivery available only to Athens, Waverly or Sayre residents. Leave your name, address and phone number at 607-565-9342 by Nov. 22.
Friday, Nov. 25:
THE 20TH ANNUAL SLEEPOUT OF THE BRIDGE OF PENN-YORK VALLEY CHURCHES: Will begin on Friday, Nov. 25, 2022 at 3 p.m. and last until Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022 at 3:00 p.m. The location of their makeshift “home” will be in the parking lot of the Guthrie Street Practice at 105 Desmond Street Sayre, Pa. This is an annual fundraiser for The Bridge. The Bridge is a non-profit organization that provides help to those in need in the Athens, Sayre, & Waverly school districts. Volunteers are asked to “SleepOut” in the cold for at least an hour asking for sponsors to provide a donation to The Bridge. If you would like to “Sleepout,” call 570-867-2628 to reserve a spot.
