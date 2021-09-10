WYALUSING – After a hiatus last year due to the pandemic, the Greater Wyalusing Chamber of Commerce will once again hold its “Day of Bluegrass” festival at Grovedale Winery on Saturday, Sept. 11 from noon until 10 p.m. The winery is located at 71 Grovedale Lane, Wyalusing.
The music begins at noon with an open mic session where local pickers and singers take their turn on stage.
At 1 p.m., Mike Miklos takes center stage. Miklos credits his success to his mentor and friend Zeke Nagy, a major player in the bluegrass and old-time music scene at the time.
Remington Ryde will begin performing at 2 p.m. Formed in 2005, the band is firmly rooted in the traditions of the early decades of bluegrass and country music and is very popular throughout the U.S. and Canada.
Another big favorite, Mama Corn, takes the stage at 3 p.m. One of the Keystone State’s hottest bluegrass bands, the quartet has earned an increasing number of fans and has become a mainstay on the bluegrass festival circuit.
At 4 p.m., Valerie Smith & Liberty Pike will begin their performance. This band has rocked the bluegrass world for over two decades with a series of national and international tours and their critically-acclaimed recordings.
At 5 p.m., the entertainment ceases for an hour so everyone can enjoy a dinner break. Food and craft vendors will be on the festival grounds.
The music begins again at 6 p.m. with hourlong repeat performances from Mark Miklos, Remington Ryde, Mama Corn and Valerie Smith & Liberty Pike.
Advance tickets are available at Grovedale Winery, 71 Grovedale Lane, Wyalusing, and the Rocket-Courier, 196 State Street (Route 6), Wyalusing.
Advance tickets are check or cash only unless you visit the chamber’s website at Wyalusing.net. There you can look under their calendar and select the date of Sept. 11. There is a downloadable PDF flyer that contains a QR code you can scan with your cellphone, allowing you to purchase tickets online.
Tickets will also be available on the festival grounds during the event. Children under 15 are admitted free when accompanied by an adult ticket holder.
Food and craft vendors will be available on the festival grounds, and wine and beer will be available. No pets, coolers or outside alcohol are permitted in the concert area.
Be sure to bring lawn chairs. The event will be held rain or shine.
For more information, contact gwccbluegrass@gmail.com or call (570) 746-4922.
Day of Bluegrass is sponsored by the Greater Wyalusing Chamber of Commerce and funded in part by the Bradford County Tourism Promotion Agency and by area businesses offering sponsorship donations.
