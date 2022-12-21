Epiphany youths donate to local food program

Youth from the Epiphany recently loaded food collected at their Christmas program for Chow for Children. The donated food will be used by the Pennsylvania Chow for Children Program administered by Valley United Presbyterian Church. Jim Parks, an ordained Elder with the Presbyerian Church and Father Daniel Toomey shown here in the photo with the kids.
Chow for Children provides food to children from South Waverly, Sayre and Athens enrolled in Head Start each week to ensure their needs are met on weekends when free lunches are not available. This program has been generously supported by the community since 2005.
Each year between 45 to 50 households received assistance from Chow for Children.
Epiphany Church has supplied the Chow for Children program with food storage, volunteers, funds and canned food donations for over ten years. This year, Epiphany has continued its tradition of support and is partnering with Valley United Presbyterian Church to more formally combine efforts to sustain the program.
Those who would like to support the program can make checks payable to Pennsylvania Chow for Children and send to Valley United Presbyterian Church; 459 Park Avenue, Waverly, N.Y. 14892. The church maintains a separate account for all Chow donations and donations are tax-deductible.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.