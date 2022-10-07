BURLINGTON — These are some of the many new items added to the Bradford County Library collection in September.
Fiction:
Tick Tock by Fern Michaels
Haven by Emma Donoghue
Hell and Back by Craig Johnson
Back to the Garden by Laurie R. King
All Good People Here by Ashley Flowers
Girl, Forgotten by Karin Slaughter
Wrong Place, Wrong Time by Gillian McAllister
Small Angels by Lauren Owen
Remember You by Brian Freeman
The Hundred Waters by Laura Acampora
The Many Daughters of Afong Moy by Jamie Ford.
Non Fiction:
Diana, William, and Harry by James Patterson
Large Type: Where the Crawdads Sing by Delia Owens
Long Way Home by Lynn Austin
Layla by Colleen Hoover
Fool Me Once by Ashley Winstead
Sold on Love by Kathleen Fuller
Sunburst by Susan May Warren
Hatchet Island by Paul Doiron
Out of the Clear Blue Sky by Kristan Higgins.
Christian Fiction:
A Hundred Crickets Singing by Cathy Gohlke
DVDs:
Minions 2: The Rise of Gru (animated) with Steve Carell
Lightyear (animated) with Chris Evans, Keke Palmer, and James Brolin
Elvis with Tom Hanks, Austin Butler, and Olivia DeJonge
Thor: Love and Thunder with Chris Hemsworth and Christian Bale
Vengeance with B.J. Novak, Issa Rae, and Ashton Kutcher
Where the Crawdads Sing with Daisy Edgar-Jones and Taylor John Smith
The Addams Family 2 (animated) with Oscar Isaac and Charlize Theron
The Munsters with Sheri Moon Zombie and Jeff Daniel Phillips.
These items and many others have been added to the Library’s collection. If we don’t have the item you want, our interlibrary loan service will try to obtain it from another library. For more information, please call the Library at 570-297-2436 or check the website at www.bradfordcountylibrary.org.
