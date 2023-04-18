Waverly Free Library News
We will be hosting a Spring Plant Swap on Tuesday, April 18, 4 to 6 p.m. Bring a plant to swap and receive another plant in return.
It’s National Poetry Month and our annual Poetry Contest has returned! This contest is open to everyone of all ages. To participate, write an original poem in any form and submit it to the library by April 30. Winners will be announced May 10.
We will be hosting a Poetry Reading Tuesday, April 25, 5 to 6:30 p.m. Bring your own original poem to read aloud and share with other local poets.
Reading Programs:
Our Spring Reading Challenge began on April 1 and will continue through May 31.
Packets will continue to be available for pick-up at the library, and online to print at home by visiting http://waverlyfreelibrary.org/spring-reading-info/.
This week’s Story Time theme will be “Rain.” Our Facebook Live Story Time will be Wednesday at 9:30 a.m. In-person Story Times Thursday, April 20: Babies & Books at 10 a.m., Toddler Time at 10:30 a.m., and Story Time at 11:15 a.m.
Clubs:
Arts Club is library-sponsored, open to all ages, and will be held Tuesday, May 2, 4 to 5:30 p.m. Our next project will be painting flower pots and planting seeds.
Writing Club is patron-lead and will be meeting Wednesday, April 26, 11 a.m. to noon. The club is open to everyone of all ages.
Chess Club is patron-lead and meets every Tuesday at 2:00 p.m. This club is open to all experience levels. As of April 11, the club is happy to announce that they have added checkers to their tabletop game play.
Spalding Memorial Library News
Wings of Fire Book Club will meet on Wednesday, April 19 from 4 to 4:45 p.m. to discuss the popular dragon series by Tui T. Sutherland. The series is recommended for ages 9-12.
Facebook Live Storytime will be held on Thursday, April 20 at 10 a.m. Ms. Jess will livestream stories about Earth Day on the Spalding Memorial Library Facebook Page.
Join us for stories, songs, and a craft on Friday, April 21 at 10 a.m. and 11 a.m. This week Ms. Jess will read stories about Earth Day. We will have playtime after the 11 a.m. session.
Sayre Public Library News
Sayre Public Library is seeking donations for their upcoming online auction fundraiser in May. If you would like to donate an item to be included in the auction, please contact the library at 570-888-2256 with details of the item you wish to donate and your contact information, A member of the board of trustees will follow up to see if your item is a good fit for our auction.
Please note that all donations must be vetted and no donations will be accepted at the library without pri or board approval.
This Tuesday, April 18 at 7 p.m. we will be hosting another Many Voices Book Club meeting. Many Voices is a book discussion group for adults focusing on the wealth of titles for children and young adults that are written by and about people from marginalized populations, including, but not limited to, Black, Indigenous, and other People of Color, as well as authors/characters who are in the LGBTQ community, those who are differently abled, and those who have experienced or continue to experience poverty.
Participants in this group will be able to choose and keep books provided by the library and funded through the ALA American Rescue Fund Humanities grant. Participants share synopses of the books and perspectives on how these books could contribute toward a greater picture of acceptance and inclusion in our community.
This Wednesday, April 19 at 10:30 a.m., Sayre Public Library will be having another session of Story Time! We welcome parents, grandparents, caregivers, and children of al l ages to come listen to stories, sing songs, and do activities and crafts related to our weekly theme. This week the theme is Hats!
On Thursday April 20 at 4 p.m. we will be holding another session of our Drop In Teen/Tween Time. This session we will b e creating spaghetti and noodle art. All materials will be provided. Come hang out and have fun creating your own unique work of art!
On Saturday April 22 at 10 a.m., Sayre Public Library presents their first “Paint in the Park.”
Spring is in the air at Howard Elmer Park, where we invite you to come paint with us! Join instructor Amy Swingle as she walks you through the step — by — step process of creating a beautiful springtime work of art. PLEASE NOTE: REGISTRATIONS FOR THIS EVENT ARE FULL.
Join the waitlist by emailing Basil at bbacorn@sayrepl.org, or calling the library at (570) 888-2256. In case of inclement weather, the class will be held at the same date and time, inside the Sayre Public Library.
Also on Saturday April 22 at 1 p.m., stop in for our Drop-in Adult Coloring Club! Relax and unwind with adult coloring pages and colored pencils alongside others doing the same. Chat with your neighbors or keep to yourself and enjoy the calming sensation of adult coloring! Coloring pages and pencils will be provided! No registration required.
Sayre Public Library continues to add new materials to our collection. New fiction includes “Wolf Trap,” by Connor Sullivan, “The Lost Americans,” by Christopher Bollen, and “The City of Mirrors,” by Justin Cronin.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.