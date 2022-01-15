Saturday, Jan. 15:
SATURDAY NIGHT FAMILY STORY TIME, 6 p.m., via Zoom. Sayre Public Library is hosting this snowman-themed Zoom story time with Ms. Shelley. Email scowder@sayrepl.org for the Zoom link.
Sunday, Jan. 16:
RALLY FOR LIFE, 2 p.m., steps of the Bradford County Courthouse, Towanda. Sponsored by Bradford County Pennsylvanians for Human Life. Everyone is encouraged to attend and support life and the unborn.
Tuesday, Jan. 18:
CLASSES FOR ADULTS WISHING TO LEARN ABOUT THE CATHOLIC FAITH, 6:30-7:30 p.m., Epiphany Parish Hall in the lower level of Epiphany Church, Sayre. Enter through the door at the bottom of the stairs at the southwest corner of the building. Masks are appropriate for those who have not been vaccinated. This week’s topic is “Baptism and Confirmation,” presented by Kamie Hoey. All are welcome to these no-obligation classes, held each Tuesday.
Wednesday, Jan. 19:
AMERICAN RED CROSS BLOOD DONATION OPPORTUNITY, 1:30-6:30 p.m., Waverly United Methodist Church, 158 Chemung St., Waverly. Make your appointment to give blood by downloading the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).
Thursday, Jan. 20:
NUTRITIONAL COOKING CLASS, 10-11 a.m., Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego. Group discussion, a fun activity and an easy recipe for all to try. Free. Classes are held the third Thursday of each month. Call (607) 687-4120, ext. 320, to sign up. Hosted by Tioga Opportunities Inc. and the Food Bank of the Southern Tier.
TOWANDA AREA SENIOR CITIZENS LUNCHEON MEETING, noon, Ferguson Hall of the Wysox Presbyterian Church. Members and friends are asked to bring a dish to share and own table service; coffee and tea are provided. A memorial service will be held for deceased member Anita Moore. Andy Boardman will entertain following the memorial service.
FREE COMMUNITY MEAL, Thursday, Jan. 20 beginning at 4:30 p.m. as available at St. James Catholic Church in Waverly. Take out serving will be from the garage behind the Church. The menu is: Chicken Tetrazzini, vegetable and dessert. Please enter the parking lot from Chemung Street and follow the signs.
Friday, Jan. 21:
AMERICAN RED CROSS BLOOD DONATION OPPORTUNITY, 1-6 p.m., Dandy Mini Mart, 12 Cole St., Sayre. Make your appointment to give blood by downloading the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).
Tuesday, Feb. 15:
BRADFORD COUNTY PA IN FLORIDA ANNUAL DAY, Bradford County PA in Florida Annual Day will be held Tuesday, Feb. 15, at the Sebring Elks Club- 2618 Kenilworth Blvd., Sebring, Fla. Doors will open at 11 a.m. with social time until 1 p.m. when we will enjoy a SERVED MEAL of Chicken Cordon Blue and all the fixings including a yummy strawberry dessert. The meal will be under $20 but until we get closer we do not know the exact price. Lunch will be followed by our fun meeting. The Elks Club would like a good estimate of the amount of people who will be attending so they will have enough food. Please RSVP to Claudia Sick Chacona at cchacona1957@gmail.com. Let us know if you plan to attend and how many. Hope to see you there!
