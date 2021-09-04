BETHLEHEM, Pa. – Northampton Community College (NCC) is excited to welcome new and returning students to the 2021 fall semester. Below are just some of the new or returning students who arrived the week of Aug. 30.

Local students enrolled are:

Marlene Johnson of Sayre; Brooke Silkman of Sayre; and Rory Tigue of Sayre.

Recommended for you

Load comments