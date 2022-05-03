SAYRE — Join us at the Sayre Public Library for our “May the Fluff Be With You” event on Wednesday, May 4 from 3 to 5 p.m. We will be hosting shelter cat visitors from Stray Haven Humane Society.
There will also be a free Star Wars book giveaway for children and teens! To add to our “May the 4th Be with You” fun next week, we will be having a Star Wars Scavenger Hunt. Stop by the library any time between May 2 and May 7, find a hidden Star Wars icon, and bring it to the circulation desk to be entered for a chance to win movie tickets.
Stop by the Sayre Public Library this Saturday, May 7, at 1 p.m. to try your hand at decoupage. We’ll be making decoupage canvas wall art for the first event in our new Try Something New Series. All materials will be provided at no cost.
Sayre Public Library is pleased to announce a return to in person story time. Story times will take place on Wednesdays at 9 a.m. with themed stories and a take home craft each week. Space is limited, so email Ms. Shelley at scowder@sayrepl.org to reserve your family a spot. The next available reservation dates are May 4 with a theme of “Outer Space,” and a special Bilingual (Spanish/English) story time on May 11. Be sure to include how many children you are bringing to ensure every child has a take home craft.
On Wednesday, May 4 at 10 a.m. we will have another session of Advanced Tech Tips with Tim Clines from Sayre Computer. Do you have a laptop, computer, tablet, e-reader or phone? Are you wondering how to access all of its many features? Bring it into the library and ask away. If you do not have your own computer or device, library computers are always available to expand your knowledge of current technology. We can help you learn how to set up and access email, send photos, search and find websites, and assist with many other technology functions and tools.
Our monthly adult book club will be meeting Monday, May 9 at 5 p.m. This month’s book is “The Last Thing He Told Me,” by Laura Dave. New members are always welcome.
We now have a second option for borrowing e-books and audiobooks – Hoopla. Hoopla also includes magazines, comics, movies, and so much more. To get started, just download the Hoopla app, and follow the on screen instructions. Create a new account by entering an email and self-chosen password. Then choose “Sayre Public Library” and enter your library card number and phone number that you have on file with us for the Library PIN. If you don’t have a Sayre Public Library card yet, we can assist you with that — just give us a call or stop in.
Sayre Public Library, along with the eight other libraries in the Bradford County Library System, is now offering checkout of T-Mobile/Franklin T9 Mobile Wi-Fi Hotspots. All those who do not otherwise have access to sufficient broadband Internet and are not receiving benefits under the federal Emergency Broadband Benefit (EBB) program are eligible to take advantage of this program. Wi-Fi Hotspots are checked out for 30 days and an agreement must be signed prior to checkout. For more information, contact the library at 570-888-2256 or stop by the circulation desk.
Sayre Public Library continues to add new materials to our collection. New fiction includes: “Dream Town,” by David Baldacci, “Beautiful,” by Danielle Steel, and “Death of the Black Widow,” by James Patterson and J.D. Barker.
Sayre Public Library has re-established full service hours to the public. Patrons are able to access the library building for computer use and browsing books Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays 10:00 am -5:00 pm, Tuesdays and Thursdays 10:00 am -7:30 pm, and Saturday 9:00 am -2:00 pm. Masks are available to all who enter and we encourage their use to prevent the transmission of COVID. Vestibule pick-up and curbside delivery of library materials continue to be available for those who wish to use these services.
We are located at 122 South Elmer Avenue, Sayre, PA 18840. Like our page on Facebook to received updated notices on events and happenings at the library. We may be reached at (570)888-2256 with any questions.
