Pictured is the Bloomsburg University Forensics Team, after winning the first-place Team Sweepstakes Trophy at the Collegiate Forensic Association’s Fall Speech and Debate Tournament. Front row, from left, are Lindsey Garnel, Isaac Osborn (team president), Dr. Neil Strine, and Natalia Warfel. Second row, from left, are Nick Sorkine, Jonathan Roe, Carson Rush, Emma Richman, Jared Garrison, Emme Reiser, Mason Kay, Erik Weibel, Luis Donayre, Eric Nock, Jacob Geedey, and Zach Shultz.
BLOOMSBURG – The Bloomsburg University Forensics Team won the First-Place Team Sweepstakes Trophy out of six schools at the Collegiate Forensic Association’s annual Fall Speech and Debate Tournament hosted by the University of Lynchburg on Nov. 5-6, 2021. Thirteen out of 15 BU students combined to win 50 individual and team speaking awards, including first-place awards in nine of the 13 events at the tournament.
Emma Richman from Sayre was first in After-Dinner Speaking; second in Single Dramatic Interpretation; and third in Persuasion.
This was the second straight tournament that BU won first place. BU captured first place two weeks ago at the Randolph-Macon College Invitational Tournament. BU finished ahead of Randolph-Macon College, University of Lynchburg, Shepherd University, Cleveland State Community College (Tennessee), and Lenoir-Rhyne University at Lynchburg.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.