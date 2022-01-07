BLOOMSBURG – Bloomsburg University of Pennsylvania congratulates the more than 2,000 students who were named to the fall 2021 dean’s list.

A full-time student whose semester GPA is 3.5 or higher in 12 or more semester hours of course work for which a grade or grades are received are named to the dean’s list.

Alexandra Garrison of Sayre, PTE*Early Childhood (PK-4) major, was one of those named to the list.

Emma Richman of Sayre, PTE*Early Childhood (PK-4) major, was one of those named to the list.

Keegan Rude of Sayre, Accounting major, was one of those named to the list.

Grayce Witherow of Sayre, Nursing major, was one of those named to the list.

Recommended for you

Load comments