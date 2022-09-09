Spalding Memorial Building will celebrate a cornerstone milestone with an open house and history event.
In August of 1897, the cornerstone for the Spalding Memorial building was laid with much fanfare. The daylong festivities for the event included a parade with bands performing and over 200 marching Freemasons from the Grand Lodge of Pennsylvania. The crowd in attendance covered the entirety of the grounds between the Susquehanna and Chemung rivers. So many people attended the celebration that four loaded trolley cars had no room to unload their last groups of passengers.
This year marks the 125th anniversary of the laying of the Spalding Building’s cornerstone. In honor of this milestone, you are invited to help us celebrate. We are opening our doors wide for an Open House event, running through Sept. 10.
Take a tour of our historic building, enjoy refreshments, and explore images from the building’s past. The week culminates with an event featuring local historian Jim Nobles and his presentation on the 12 miles of trolley track that once connected our valley communities.
“The Trolleys of the Valley: The Waverly, Sayre, and Athens Trolley Company” will happen on Saturday, Sept. 10 at 1 p.m.
This event is being held in conjunction with National Library Card Sign-up Month, and offers a wonderful opportunity to register for library membership. Spalding Library’s unique collection features a wide range of local history materials, as well as the latest and hottest book titles, and a wide variety of digital collections. If you are already a library patron, join us for a look back at the library through the decades, and bring along your favorite library memories to share with us.
Our Open House event is sponsored by the following loyal supporters of the Spalding Memorial Library: Joe’s Automotive, Landy & Rossettie PLLC, Civil & Environmental Consultants, Class-A Cleaning, Jeff Paul Plumbing & Heating Inc., Rail House NY, Lowery-Urban Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc., and Gannon Associates.
Please call the library with any questions about our open house happenings: 570.888.7117. Our hours are: Monday to Thursday, noon to 8 p.m.; Friday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.; and Saturday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
We are located at 724 South Main Street, Athens for the last 125 years. We hope to see you soon!
