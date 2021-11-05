ATHENS – The senior Victorians of Calvary Baptist Church in Athens are sponsoring a concert featuring Dennis Bliss of Wellsboro, Pa., on Tuesday, Nov. 9 at 1 p.m. Denny, as his friends call him, is a former resident of the Valley, as he lived here from 1978 to 1982 and was active at the Calvary Baptist Church.
Denny is a recording artist and songwriter and has appeared in concert across the country. He has been the featured soloist for a regular television program and is a frequent radio guest as well. He has a Bachelor’s Degree from Franklin & Marshall College and a Master’s Degree in Counseling from Liberty University. Currently, he is the owner/director of the Twin Tiers Counseling Center.
“Music with a Message” is the name Denny has given to his music ministry. His song selection and personal testimony present a two-fold message wherever he appears in concert. His message of evangelism and edification through word and song will challenge saint and sinner alike. At the concert, he will have his CDs and his new book, “Culturally Relevant,” available to purchase.
Calvary Baptist Victorians would like to invite anyone who enjoys good Christ-centered music to attend the concert in the church auditorium at 701 W. Pine St., Athens. There is no fee for the concert; however, to show him our appreciation for sharing his musical ministry with us, we will be giving him a love offering.
