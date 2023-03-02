Thursday, March 2:
FREE MEAL: 4 p.m. at the Waverly United Methodist Church. Take out only. Menu includes Ham barbecue, cheese potato casserole, corn and applesauce.
Monday, March 6:
CHE-HANNA ROCK AND MINERAL CLUB MEETING: 7 p.m. (board meeting 6 p.m.) at Athens United Methodist Church basement on 118 S. Main St in Athens, PA. Agenda will include completing events for our March annual show on the 25th and 26th in Wysox Fire Hall. Program will be a chance for members to dig through their finds from years ago to find a forgotten prize winner. Come and see what has been unseen for some time and hear the story about it. Snacks always welcome. Public invited and welcome as are any new members.
Tuesday, March 7:
THE SUSQUEHANNA VALLEY AUDUBON SOCIETY: Will meet at the Airport Senior Community Club House, 78 Piper St., Sayre. The meeting starts with a covered dish supper at 6 p.m. If attending the supper, please bring a dish to pass and your own table service. Dessert, coffee, or tea will be provided by the hosts for the meeting, Janet Andrus and Chet and Carolyn Harris. A short business meeting with bird sightings report will be held after the meal. At 7:30 p.m. Marty Borko will present a program on Invasive Species. Marty is the V.P. of Carantouan Greenway. For more information contact Inga Wells 607-425-7426 or check out susquehannavalleyaudubon.org.
Thursday, March 9:
FEED MY SHEEP FOOD PANTRY: Will be open from 9 to 11 a.m. and from 4 to 5:30 p.m. at Athens United Methodist Church, 118 S Main St, Athens. A small supply of basic groceries is available for residents of Athens or Sayre school districts. I.D. is required for all clients. Distribution will be from the front of our large parking lot.
FREE FELLOWSHIP MEAL: Will be held Thursday, March 9 from 4 to 5:30 p.m. at Athens United Methodist Church, 118 S Main St, Athens. Hosted bymembers of the Athens Unitarian Universalist Church. A delicious TAKE OUT only dinner will be available. Distribution is from the back of our large parking lot. Please stay in your vehicle. Menu is Mac N Cheese with Ham, Green Beans, Fruit, Roll and Dessert.
Tuesday, April 11:
MS SELF HELP GROUP: Meeting for multiple sclerosis self help group at 6 p.m. at Canoe Camp Church in Mansfield, Pa. Open to anybody, bring a family member or friend. For questions call Lena Frost at 570-659-5097.
Saturday, April 29:
SHESHEQUIN TWP SPRING CLEAN-UP DAYS: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., at the township building on North Middle Road. Tires up to 17” — $6 each; 17”-22” — $10 each and anything with a rim is an additional $8 per tire. NOTICE TIRE PRICES HAVE GONE UP. No large tractor tires or any large tires over 22.5” will be accepted. Not accepting the following: Appliances with Freon, Electronics, brush, or Household Trash.
