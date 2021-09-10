WYSOX – Due to the weather forecast, it was not feasible to have the scheduled picnic, so the Towanda Area Senior Citizens Club members were notified to meet in Ferguson Hall of the Wysox Presbyterian Church at noon on Thursday, Aug. 19.
President Whipple opened the meeting by welcoming 24 members and our special guest Rep. Tina Pickett. He then led the group in the flag salute and offered the blessing before enjoying the bountiful indoor picnic buffet luncheon.
Once again the buffet was a lovely variety of dishes starting with hot dogs/rolls, coleslaw, macaroni salad, stuffed peppers, beets, baked beans, cantaloupe, deviled eggs, Jell-O, cookies, cherry cheesecake, blueberry pie and several other dishes, too many to mention.
Following the luncheon, President Whipple thanked the kitchen committee of Anita Whipple, Ruth Cleveland, Janet Smith and Bill Wall.
Rep. Pickett spoke on several topics such as scams, health care and vaccinations, telemedicine, COVID-19, gas/road taxes, possible bridge tolls, federal money, jobs, and children back to school (which is believed to be best for learning and socializing). Others included were provisional voting, redistricting, and broadband for rural counties.
Rep. Pickett also relayed a message inviting residents of all ages to attend one of two events of Bingo Fraud, which will be a fun and interactive presentation to raise awareness about financial fraud. There will be two presentations; the first is Thursday, Sept. 23 from 10-11 a.m. at the Sons and Daughters of Italy on Desmond Street in Sayre; the second event is the same day from 1-2 p.m. at the Dushore Fire Company on Julia Street in Dushore. Reservations are requested by calling Rep. Pickett’s office at (570) 265-3124 or e-mail at RepPickett.com and clicking on the “Resources” tab. These programs are co-hosted by Rep. Pickett and The Department of Banking and Securities. Tina was applauded and thanked for being our guest.
The minutes of the July meeting were read and approved. Ruth Cleveland gave the treasurer’s report, which was approved and filed for audit.
“Happy Birthday” was sung to members celebrating August birthdays. They were Gladys Curtis (Aug. 25), Lucille Pennay (Aug. 30), Mary Sullivan (Aug. 4) and Zanetta Tewksbury (Aug. 30). There were no anniversaries.
The 50/50 drawing netted wins for Kay Fulmer and Ruth Cleveland.
A comical story has become a tradition at the end of our meetings. This time, President Whipple read a story about a non-religious person going for a walk and meeting up with a seven-foot black bear, generating much laughter, sending everyone home with smiling faces.
The next scheduled meeting is Sept. 16 at noon and will be a picnic at the Wysox River Access Park in the pavilion overlooking the river. Members are requested to bring tablecloths, a dish to share, own table service and beverage. Hot dogs/rolls and condiments will be furnished. Come a little early and enjoy fellowship.
