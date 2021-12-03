WAVERLY – For those who have experienced loss, the holidays can be a particularly painful time, stirring up grief in acute ways. As a result, churches around the world have adopted the practice of offering “Blue Christmas” worship opportunities during the Advent season to recognize that not all is merry and bright. This service is designed to provide space for prayer, reflection, and remembrance amidst the holiday hustle and bustle.
Valley United Presbyterian Church will offer an at-home Blue Christmas worship service this year. Candles, silence, prayer and song will hold space for all those who are grieving and sad during “the most wonderful time of the year.” If you are not on the church’s mailing list and would appreciate a copy of the worship service to use at home, please call the church office at (607) 565-5683.
Valley United Presbyterian Church was founded in January 2014 as a merge of the three historic community Penn-York Valley Presbyterian churches that had been in existence since the 1800s. Valley United combines historic architecture from the original churches with modern touches and a growing, open-minded congregation. This church is home to those who continue to search for and grow in God’s love and demonstrate respect and appreciation for others and our differences. For more information, visit our website at valleypresby.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.