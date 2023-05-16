Spalding Memorial Library News
Wings of Fire Book Club will meet on Wednesday, May 17 from 4 to 4:45 p.m. to discuss the popular dragon series and finish painting our dragons. The book club is geared for ages 9-12.
Facebook Live Storytime will be held on Thursday, May 18 at 10 a.m. Ms. Jess will livestream stories and songs on the Spalding Memorial Library Facebook Page. This week we will read stories about farms.
Join us for stories, songs, and a craft on Friday, May 19 at 10 and 11 a.m. This week Ms. Jess will read stories about farms. We will have playtime after the 11 a.m. session.
Waverly Free Library News
Congratulations to our Second Annual Poetry Contest winners: first place in the adult category is “Bloom” by the SHCC Ladies, honorable mention in the adult category is “A Poem” by Kelly, first place in the kids category is “Unnamed Poem” by Kara, and honorable mention in the kids category is “Kids Christmas” by Evelyn. Thank you to all who participated!
Reading Programs:
There are still a few weeks left to complete our Spring Reading challenge. Join in the friendly competition to see who reads the most hours this season! Packets are available for pick-up at the library, and online to print at home by visiting http://waverlyfreelibrary.org/spring-reading-info/. All reading logs are due by May 31.
This week’s Story Time theme will be “Flowers.” Our Facebook Live Story Time will be Wednesday at 9:30 a.m. Toddler Time at 10:30 a.m., and Story Time at 11:15 a.m. We are canceling Babies and Books at this time. We invite participants to join our toddler group.
During our story time group, we will continue learning basic music theory, and will be teaching some new ribbon songs.
Clubs:
Art Club participants had a fabulous time painting flower pots and planting seeds. Our next Art Club will be on Tuesday, June 6, 4 to 5:30 p.m. The project will feature 2D and 3D artmaking, and will be inspired by American sculptor Alexander Calder’s wire sculpture portraits. Members will learn how to draw line contour portraits, and create a wire sculpture based off of their drawing.
Chess & Checkers Club is patron-lead and meets every Tuesday at 2 p.m. This club is open to all experience levels and ages, and members are happy to teach new players. Writing Club is patron-lead and will be meeting on Wednesday, May 31, 11 a.m to 1 p.m. Members will be sharing their personal writing and discussing various forms of writing.
Sayre Public Library News
Sayre Public Library is hosting its first ever online auction!
Visit www.32auctions.com/SayrePublicLibrary2023 to see over 100 auction items to bid on. Available items include a queen size quilt, a custom made fire pit, Mackenzie — Childs household items, Bradford County history books, works by local artisans, a wide variety of gif t certificates from local businesses, and much more!
The auction will run from May 14 through May 23. All proceeds from the auction will go toward providing books, programming and services at Sayre Public Library.
On Wednesday May 17 at 10:30 a.m. Sayre Public Li brary will be having another session of Story Time! We welcome parents, grandparents, caregivers, and children of all ages to come listen to stories, sing songs, and do activities and crafts related to our weekly theme. This week the theme is Flowers!
On Thursday May 18 at 4 p.m. Sayre Public Library invites teens and tweens to join us for another Teen/Tween Drop In time! This session will be focused on Anime drawing. Come hang out, have fun, and create art!
At 2 p.m. on Saturday May 20 we will be hosting another one of our Virtual Author Talks. Join us for an exhilarating Saturday as we chat with New York Times bestselling YA Author Courtney Summers about her newest book I’m the Girl.
Thrill on every page, I’m the Girl , follows sixteen — year — old Georgia Avis after she discovers the dead body of thirteen — year — old Ashley James and teams up with Ashley’s older sister, Nora, to find and bring the killer to justice before he strikes again.
But their investigation throws Georgia into a world of unimaginable privilege and wealth, without conscience or consequence, and as Ashley’s killer closes in, Georgia will discover when money, power and beauty rule, it might not be a matter of who is guilty — but who is guiltiest. I’m the Girl is a masterfully written, bold, and unflinching account of how one young woman feels in her body as she struggles to navigate a deadly and predatory power structure while asking readers one question: if this is the way the world is, do you accept it?
All Virtual Author Talks can be accessed for free via the Sayre Public Library website or at the web address https://libraryc.org/sayrepl. Can’t make the talk at the scheduled time? All talks are archived on our website portal and can be accessed at your convenience!
