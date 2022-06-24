Luke's Hidden Haven celebrates first anniversary

On June 21, celebrating their first anniversary as a non-profit animal sanctuary, Luke’s Hidden Haven held a fundraiser at Beeman’s Restaurant in Athens, PA to raise funds for their mission. Luke’s Hidden Haven, a no-kill animal sanctuary, is unique in many ways.
The mission of this no-kill animal sanctuary is twofold. The first focus is older dogs who have been abandoned, abused, or bereaved and are not adoptable. Many have lost their owners as they have passed away, gone into a nursing facility or are no longer able to care for their pets and families are unable to help. These animals’ remainder of life care will be provided by Luke’s Hidden Haven. The second focus is for dogs of any age requiring severe veterinary surgery and ongoing medical care resulting from abuse, cruelty, accidents, or birth defects and would otherwise be euthanized.
Although Luke’s Hidden Haven is not an adoption agency, occasionally, we have rehabilitated dogs that can be adopted, which is a great celebration for the organization.
Luke’s Hidden Haven assists the community in responding to emergency situations, helping other rescues, fostering, donating, and providing transportation. All animals are spayed or neutered and up to date with vaccines and any other necessary medical care.
Our Founder Maunallen Gregory has rescued animals for more than 60 years with the past 20 plus years here in Bradford County. Luke’s Hidden Haven is grateful for the tremendous response from the community, including coming out to our fundraiser at Beeman’s. The financial support that drives our golden oldies program providing both the basics and extras for our senior dogs and our veterinary assistance program.
Luke’s Hidden Haven, a 501c3 a non-profit registered animal charity in Rome, Pa., is on Facebook and has a website — lukeshiddenhaven.com.
