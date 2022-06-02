First Citizens Community Bank (FCCB) is celebrating their 150th anniversary this year. As part of their ongoing commitment to building better communities, they recently announced the introduction of FCCB Academy, their new online Financial Literacy program. For years, FCCB has invested time, money, and industry experience in the communities they serve. Their partnership with Banzai, provider of an award-winning online program and content library, will allow users to practice real-world finance from the safety of their home or classroom using any internet-enabled device. Students and residents of the community have free 24-7 access.
“At a time when a solid foundation of practical financial knowledge is critical, these resources can make a huge impact,” noted Randall E. Black, FCCB CEO and President. “Supporting education is very important to FCCB, and we are proud to bring students and the community access to free online learning tools.”
Through online courses, students try out managing a budget, saving for a goal, and dealing with unexpected financial pitfalls. Teachers are able to easily monitor and grade student progress remotely. To date, FCCB is reaching over 1,000 students across nine counties in Pennsylvania, including: Bradford, Chester, Clinton, Lancaster, Lebanon, Potter, Schuylkill, Tioga and Union.
For the not so young in years, but young at heart, visit myFCCB.com and click the FCCB Academy Button. Here, users have access to many resources, including articles, calculators, and personalized “Coach” sessions. These explain everything from the basics of filing your taxes to how health insurance works. There is information about buying your first home, saving for retirement, budgeting and so much more.
