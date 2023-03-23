Thursday, March 23:
FREE COMMUNITY MEAL: 4:30 to 6 p.m., Valley United Presbyterian Church, 459 Park Ave., Waverly NY. Meal includes Sloppy Joes, baked beans, coleslaw, fruit and cookies. This will be eat in or take-out. Meals will be distributed according to the number of people in the car. All are welcome.
Saturday, March 25 and Sunday, March 26:
53RD ANNUAL CHE-HANNA ROCK AND MINERAL CLUB SHOW: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. The event will be held at the Wysox Vol. Fire Co. Social Hall, 111 Lake Rd., Wysox, PA. The show will feature exhibits, geode cutting, kids activities , fluorescent show and vendors selling minerals, fossils, jewelry and lapidary material. Admission is $3 for adults, $1 for students, kids under 8 are free. For more information contact 570-928-9238 or visit http://www.chehannarocks.com.
Wednesday, March 29:
THE BRADFORD COUNTY LIBRARY: Presents Martina Mathisen discussing “Women in History” on at 6 p.m. via Zoom. Please contact the Bradford County Library at (570) 297-2436 for Zoom information. This program is sponsored by the Friends of the Bradford County Library.
Thursday, March 30:
”FEED MY SHEEP” FOOD PANTRY: Will be open AGAIN this month from 9 to 11 a.m. and 4 to 5:30 p.m. at Athens United Methodist Church, 118 S Main St, Athens. A small supply of basic groceries are available for residents of Athens or Sayre school districts. I.D. is required for all clients. Distribution is from the front of our large parking lot.
FREE FELLOWSHIP MEAL: 4 to 6 p.m., Church of the Redeemer, 201 S. Wilbur Avenue in Sayre. The feast for the evening will be roast pork, dressing, vegetable, and dessert. The desert is being provided by members and friends of Sayre Rotary, who will also be assisting with serving the meals. This will be an in-person meal, so people are welcomed to come to the church basement and be served this delicious meal. Take out is also available.
Saturday, April 1:
SAYRE ELKS EASTER EGG HUNT: Will be held on Saturday, April 1 at 10 a.m. at Howard Elmer Park in Sayre. This event is for children up to 12 years old. OPEN TO PUBLIC.
WAVERLY RECREATION EASTER EGG HUNTS: 10 a.m. Chemung Fire Department. Hunts for ages 0 to 3, 4 to 6, 7 to 9 and 10 to 12. — 9 a.m. at the Lockwood Fire Department for ages 0 to 13 — 10 a.m. at East Waverly Park. Hunts for ages 0 to 4 (lower softball field), 5 to 7 (upper softball field), and 8 to 11 (baseball field).
PANCAKE SUPPER: 4 to 8 p.m., Halsey Valley Fire Department. All you can eat. Includes pancakes, sausage, eggs, homemade donuts, coffee, tea, hot chocolate, milk. Donations accepted.
Tuesday, April 4:
SUSQUEHANNA VALLEY AUDUBON SOCIETY: Will hold their meeting at the Airport Senior Community Clubhouse, 78 Piper Street, Sayre. The meeting starts with a dish to pass meal at 6:00 p.m. Please bring your own table service. Coffee and dessert will be provided by hosts for the meeting, Pat Ronsvalle, Jim Covey, Scott Chaffee. After a brief business meeting and bird sighting report, the program starts at 7:30 p.m. Speaker for the evening will be Rick Marsi. Marsi is a well-known writer, photographer, and naturalist. He will present his program, “Changing Faces of Nature.” Public is welcome to attend this free program. For more information, Inga Wells 607-425-7426 or Susquehanna Valley Audubon Society
Thursday, April 6:
MAUNDY THURSDAY SERVICE: Will be held at the Sayre Christian Church, 427 S. Keystone Avenue, Sayre PA at 7:00 p.m. The central focus of a Maundy Thursday service is upon the Lord’s Table. The distinguishing feature of the service is the symbolic extinguishing of the lit candles, signifying the approach of Jesus’ death. Call 570-888-2683 for more information.
FREE MEAL: 4:30 p.m., Waverly United Methodist Church. Takeout only. Menu includes shepherd’s pie with meat and vegetables, fruit cocktail, and apple crisp.
Saturday, April 8:
ANNUAL MEETING: Of the Orange Hill Cemetery Association will be held at the cemetery at Ridge Road in Athens Township. There will be a clean-up bee starting at 11 a.m. with the meeting to follow. Rain date on May 6. All interested are encouraged to attend.
ROAST BEEF AND HAM DINNER: 4:30 p.m. Hosted by the South Creek Lions Club. The menu includes “Real” Mashed Potatoes, Vegetables, Cole Slaw, Baked Beans, Home Baked Bread and dessert. $17 per person. The Take Out Room will be open. South Creek Lions Hall is located on Route 14 in Gillett, Pa.
Tuesday, April 11:
MS SELF HELP GROUP: Meeting for multiple sclerosis self help group at 6 p.m. at Canoe Camp Church in Mansfield, Pa. Open to anybody, bring a family member or friend. For questions call Lena Frost at 570-659-5097.
Saturday, April 15:
TRIVIA NIGHT: Bulldog Sounds team trivia at The South Creek Lions Club at 7 p.m. The Lions Hall is located on Route 14 in Gillett, PA. $5 per player plus a non-perishable food item with food going to the local food pantry. Hot Dogs, Hamburgers, Popcorn & Nacho Chips and beverage for sale on site. Top three teams win cash prizes. Please message the South Creek Lions on Facebook to get your team of up to six players entered.
Saturday, April 29:
SHESHEQUIN TWP SPRING CLEAN-UP DAYS: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., at the township building on North Middle Road. Tires up to 17” — $6 each; 17”-22” — $10 each and anything with a rim is an additional $8 per tire. NOTICE TIRE PRICES HAVE GONE UP. No large tractor tires or any large tires over 22.5” will be accepted. Not accepting the following: Appliances with Freon, Electronics, brush, or Household Trash.
