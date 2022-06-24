WAVERLY — TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) 646 Waverly enjoyed their annual spring banquet on May 16 with a delicious luncheon at Tomasso’s Restaurant.
All members received favors of a decorated coin pill bottle and a pretty Viola with a tag that said, “Thanks for helping our club bloom!”
We had several hanging flower baskets that were given away as door prizes. The officers received a beautiful Gloxinia houseplant. We also held a very nice Banquet Auction where several members won gift certificates and prize baskets. We decided that the auction was so successful, that we will hold another one at our Christmas luncheon.
Our best loser for the month of May was Hazel. She was awarded a cash prize for her accomplishment. Weekly best losers for May were Rosie, Betty, Bonnie, Rosemary (two times), Diane, Tressa, Sue, and Tammy. Each of these ladies received a goodie bag filled with quarters and snacks donated by the members.
We encourage our members to keep a weekly food chart. Each week one food chart is drawn for free dues at our next meeting. Our winners for last month were Mary Lou, Betty, Lena, and Diane. We also give a small cash prize to one monthly winner. Lena won for May.
Each week members contribute a small amount to our HA HA can before weighing in. If their name is drawn for that week and they had a loss, they win the contents of the can. If they did not lose, the club politely says “Ha Ha” and the funds carry over for next week’s potential winner. Cara was our only winner during the month of May.
Each week the club has a 50/50 drawing with half going to the club and the other half going to a lucky winner. Our winners were Mary Lou, Rosemary, Sally, and Tammy.
At the end of each month, we draw a lucky member to win the contents of our “Big Can”. Each week, if a member loses weight, they may contribute 25 cents to the Big Can in the hopes that their name will be drawn to win the contents of the whole can. Our lucky winner for May was Rosemary.
Our club raises funds for our semi-annual banquets with a weekly NO NO food. We ask for a nickel for each day that you eat that food during the week. The No-No foods (or drink) for the month were cornbread, butter, cookies, and maple syrup.
To add extra incentive to reaching our weight loss goals, the club always has one or two contests or challenges going. In May, we awarded Sandy S. a check for winning our bingo challenge with her full card of losses.
We started a Summer Nails contest which will run through August. Each week a member maintains or loses, she can color in a fingernail. If she gains or is absent, she must color in a toenail. At the end of the contest, several prizes will be awarded based on points earned for each fingernail colored.
We also completed a team challenge in May. Half the club was on the Bean Sprout team and the other half was on the String Bean team. Each week that a member had a loss, they were able to contribute beans to their team’s jar. However, if they had a gain or were absent, they had to donate beans to the other team’s jar. In the end the String Bean team won. Each member received a lottery ticket and yes, a can of beans. Winners included: Barbara, Betty, Beth, Dolores, Lena, Nancy, Sally, Sandy S., Sue, Sylvia, and Tammy. The challenge was so successful, we decided to have a rematch through mid-August.
Each week we present programs and activities to encourage and support our members or to just some fun! During May, we discussed setting monthly goals and sharing the goals with others. We also discussed 100 calorie picnic foods and strategies for the upcoming summer parties and picnics that may help us in our weight loss journey.
TOPS 646 Waverly is always looking for new members. We offer the extra support you may need to lose your excess weight and to become a healthier you. We meet Monday mornings at the Waverly Methodist Church. Weigh-ins are from 8:20 to 9:10 am with a meeting immediately following weigh-in. TOPS allows anyone to come and observe a meeting for free to see if it is a good fit for you. Residents of the Valley area are encouraged to call Beth 607-565-2524 or Sue 570-888-4244 or visit www.tops.org for more information.
TOPS Club Inc was founded more than 70 years ago with thousands of chapters throughout the US and Canada. It is a nonprofit weight-loss support group that offers an individual approach to weight loss and overall wellness. TOPS 646 Waverly was formed in 1977.
