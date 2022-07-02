SAYRE — The Needhams, comprised of Dave Needham, his sister Diane, and her husband, Steve Mummert, will perform in concert at the Sayre Christian Church on Keystone Avenue in Sayre at 7 p.m. on July 7.
The story begins a generation earlier with Dave and Diane’s parents, David and Eileen Needham. Patriarch David Needham spent his early music career in New England playing with the likes of Lefty Frizzell and Marty Robbins before marrying his wife Eileen and moving to Genesee County in New York. God called them to Christian music, and once their children Dave and Diane were able to stand in front of a microphone and learned their instruments, the family began touring throughout the Northeast. David and Eileen moved to Tennessee in 1994, rejoining Dave as a trio in 1997. Today, David and Eileen reside in Tennessee and continue to work behind the scenes for the Needhams.
Son, Dave owns and manages the group, playing bass guitar, singing and acting as emcee. He continues to write and produce for The Needhams as well as other artists in Nashville.
Daughter Diane, a prolific writer, pens songs for The Needhams and other artists. She adds her mandolin and vocal to the pristine family harmony.
Steve Mummert is a Pennsylvania native who began drumming for his family’s group at the age of 12. He added his voice to their group when he turned 18, and their band toured the Mid-Atlantic region extensively. He met Diane at a music conference in 1992 and they were married in 1993. In 1999, Steve approached Dave about joining The Needhams. Steve is now the road manager for the band as well as drummer and vocalist.
A rich history of family harmony and their personal faith in Jesus Christ have brought The Needhams to where they are today. Their performance is always fresh, entertaining, and inspirational. Admission is free. A love offering will be received for The Needhams. Visit theneedhams.com for more information. Call 570-888-2683 for further information about the concert on July 7.
