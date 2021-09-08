ATHENS SENIOR CITIZENS CLUB will hold a dish-to-pass lunch on Wednesday, Sept. 8 at noon at Airport Senior Community Center, Pipher Lane (off Cessna Drive, off Pennsylvania Avenue, off Pitney Street), Sayre. Please bring your own table service, beverage and dish to pass. New members welcome. Call Ginny Malone for details at (570) 888-3712.
”FEED MY SHEEP” FOOD PANTRY will be open Thursday, Sept. 9 from 9-11 a.m. and 4-5:30 p.m., Athens United Methodist Church, 118 S. Main St., Athens. Please note the hours of operation change. A small supply of basic groceries are available for residents of Athens or Sayre school districts. Please note: I.D. is required for all clients. Distribution will be from our large parking lot. Please don’t get out of your vehicle.
FREE TAKEOUT COMMUNITY MEAL will be held Thursday, Sept. 9 from 4-5:30 p.m. at Athens United Methodist Church, 118 S. Main St., Athens. The Valley Kiwanis will serve Sloppy Joes, macaroni salad, fruit cup and cookie. Distribution will be from our large parking lot. Please don’t get out of your vehicle.
IT’S A NEW DAY GROUP OF A.A. meets Monday through Saturday at 8 a.m. in the Sayre Christian Church basement, 427 S. Keystone Ave., Sayre.
PRIMARY PURPOSE GROUP OF A.A. meets Monday through Saturday at noon at the Sayre Christian Church, 427 S. Keystone Ave., Sayre.
