TOWANDA — The Bradford County Historical Society will host a program titled, “The Packer Family, Sayre, The Hospital, Donald Guthrie and the Clinic,” scheduled for Friday, May 20, 2022 at 6 p.m. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. There is no admission charge, but donations are appreciated. To reserve a seat, participants are requested to register by calling 570-265-2240 or by email at info@bradfordhistory.com.
The history of the Guthrie Clinic in Sayre began in 1885 when Robert Packer’s sister Mary gave her late brothers palatial mansion in Sayre to the community for a hospital. The story goes on for the next one hundred and thirty-seven years to the present as you will see in the photo power point presentation given by Guthrie Archivist Henry G. Farley. There are some special treats in this presentation to include the voice of Dr. Donald Guthrie and some movie clips from the Guthrie family collection.
This program is a part of the 2022 Friday Night at the Museum programming series that is held monthly from May through October. Each event is held in the Great Room at the Bradford County Historical Society, located at 109 Pine St., Towanda, PA. The museum is open a half-hour prior to the event. Access to live-streams of programming is available to members of the Society.
Other programs scheduled for 2022 include: June 17 – The Amazing Life and Political Career of David Wilmot; July 15 – History of St. Ann’s Parish, Bentley Creek; Aug. 26 – A Concert with Van Wagner; Sept. 16 – Bradford County Organs and Organists, Past & Present; Oct. 21 – Bradford County’s Connection to the RMS Titanic.
The Bradford County Historical Society is a recipient agency of the United Way of Bradford County and the Pennsylvania Historical and Museum Commission. For more information about the society and its programming schedule, museum or research center, visit www.bradfordhistory.com or check out the society on Facebook.
