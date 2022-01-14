New pastor ordained at St. John Lutheran Church

Together with the Church of the Redeemer (Episcopal), St. John Lutheran Church announces the call and ordination of K. Scott Harvey on Dec. 12, 2021.
Pastor, K. Scott Harvey, is a recent graduate of the United Lutheran Seminary who in addition to his Master of Divinity degree has completed the Certificate in the Study of Ecology and Theology and Certificate in Congregational Faith Formation. Both congregations shared his Ordination and Installation service on Dec. 12, 2021, at St. John Lutheran Church. The Rev. Gilson Waldoening, PhD, Paulssen-Hale-Maurer Professor of Church in Society at United Lutheran Seminary gave the sermon. His message was how both congregations worked together in a similar way that weavers make fabric. It is through working together with the individual threads that are combined with a skilled person seeing how they all fit together. In this same way the individuals within both congregations work together as a community with love to help the larger community.
St. John Lutheran Church along with The Church of the Redeemer started to explore working together as Ecumenical Partners in ministry seven years ago. They jointly called Pastor Melinda Artman in April of 2017. During her time, both congregations have developed and strengthened their ties working together along with the community at large. Due to their success with their partnership in ministry, they have called an Associate Pastor to help with their shared ministry.
