This Tuesday, Nov. 29 at 5:30 p.m., Try Something New: Paper- Crafting Greeting Cards!
We found a new “toy” to play with and we invite you all to join us as we play around with it during this paper-crafting greeting card craft night! We will be crafting original holiday greeting cards for all occasions, and making use of the library’s Silhouette Portrait 3 Cutting Machine! Pre-registration is not required, but preferred.
Sayre Public Library’s Weekly Story Times continue at 10:30 am on Wednesday’s in the month of November! Families are invited to come meet Miss Gwen, our new Youth Services Librarian, and to enjoy stories, songs, and activities. We will be reading books and doing crafts related to our weekly topic, Squirrels!
This Wednesday, Nov. 30 at 4 p.m. stop by the library for our final National Novel Writing Month check — in of 2022 and a novel — sharing mingle to celebrate the progress you made on your NaNoWriMo Project. This event is a part of our November NaNoWriMo Program Series, but you do not have to attend every single event to participate.
On Thursday Dec. 1 at 4 p.m., Teens and Tweens are invited to Drop In to the library to hang out, eat some snacks, and share thoughts and ideas about what they would like to see at the library! We’ll also have some topics of discussion for those who would like to chat – this week we will be talking all things science fiction!
Sayre Public Library offers One-on-one Tech Time weekly on Fridays at 10 a.m. Bring your laptop, tablet, or smartphone and your questions and we will try to help you out!
This Saturday, Dec. 3 , join us at the Sayre Public Library for a Wrap & Yap present wrapping work bee from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.! Need some time to just sit down and get your gifts wrapped for the holiday season? We will have a limited supply of wrapping materials, so be sure to bring a few rolls of wrapping paper when you come! Wrap and chat with others! It will be a great time for all!
Sayre Public Library continues to add new materials to our collection. New fiction includes “No Plan B,” by Lee Child, “Desert Star,” by Michael Connelly, and “A Christmas Deliverance,” by Anne Perry.
Sayre Public Library is open for service Monday’s, Wednesday’s, and Friday’s 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Tuesday’s and Thursday’s 10 a.m. to 7:30 p.m., and Saturday 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. We are located at 122 South Elmer Avenue, Sayre, PA 18840. Like our page on Facebook to received updated notices on events and happenings at the library. We may be reached at (570)888-2256 with any questions.
