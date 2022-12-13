WAVERLY – The public is invited to the third annual Drive-Thru Christmas event at Valley United Presbyterian Church the evenings of Dec. 17 and 18. Using the floor to ceiling windows of its fellowship hall, visitors can drive around and through the church parking lot to view church members portray various familiar scenes from the night Jesus was born in Bethlehem.
“This event is born out of the pandemic in 2020 when we couldn’t gather in person for Christmas services and celebrations,” explained Pastor Sharan Knoell. “The popularity of this event for all who are longing to experience the real reason we celebrate Christmas has made it a new annual tradition for our church.”
The event starts at 5:30 p.m. and concludes at 7:30 p.m. each night. Visitors should enter the parking lot off the church driveway on Pennsylvania Avenue. Luminaries will light the way. Visitors then drive up to the first stop which is the Census Taker stationed in the back of the church. He’ll give instructions on the experience and a narrative (printed as well as digital audio available through those with smart phones), and then visitors will drive around to the first window and enjoy our Christmas pageant from the warmth of their own cars. There are four animated windows with live actors who interpret the Christmas scripture passages.
Church members who organized this year’s First Christmas Drive-Thru are Bobbie Ackley, Dave & Cornelia Cannavino, Larry Green, Sally Hickey, Pastor Sharan Knoell, and Stu Zeafla.
There is no need to register and there is no charge for this event.
