Frozen Jr. to feature Valley kids

Pictured from rehearsal are Emmett Willmot, Anna Glantz, Ally Agnellino, Taran Bellows and Josie Chaffee.

 Photo provided by Abbie Foster-Chaffee

Johnny Williams can be reached at (570) 888-9643 ext. 232 or jwilliams@morning-times.com. Follow Johnny Williams on Twitter @johnnywMT

Recommended for you

Load comments