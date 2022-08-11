TOWANDA — SWAG has been around for a number of years. It’s the Summer Workshop Acting Group, under the auspices of The Winding River Players (WRP), giving area students a chance to perform on a stage. Julie Larnard-Newbury got it up and running and now there are 65 students about to take the stage at Towanda High School to present “Frozen Jr.”
The dates for the show are Aug. 12 at 6 p.m. and Aug. 13 at 2 p.m. and again at 6 p.m at the Towanda High School Auditorium.
The cast includes students from eight to 18 years of age with an additional five students on board for technical support. There are also a few adults hanging around backstage to provide additional support where needed.
Last year, “Annie Jr.” was the show that the SWAG students did. There were 22 students in that production. As rehearsals were going on, the Directors Melinda Carey and Mindy Glantz decided that perhaps “Frozen Jr.” might be a fun show for 2022. It sounds like they wanted to get from “It’s a Hard Knock Life” to “Let It Go,” — — sound advice for all of us!
This monumental undertaking got seriously off the ground at the beginning of the year when Melinda and Mindy had some discussions with other theatrically-minded folks who added support to the project at hand. Word of mouth, Facebook and other means of getting the word out about “Frozen Jr.” being the next SWAG project. Mindy and Melinda attended various school drama presentations throughout the spring, to further promote this summer’s production.
In April the two women spent time putting together a rehearsal schedule that would work for the young participants. A lot of planning was crucial in getting the show off the ground. And, there was the shoestring budget to deal with. Funding from the United Way of Bradford County was a great help.
On June 10, auditions were held and the two-month schedule of rehearsals began to prepare for the actual performances coming up this month. Rehearsals are held Monday through Thursday at the Black Box Theatre on Main Street, Towanda, where at any given moment the young actors can be found singing, dancing and going through the various 14 scenes that “Frozen Jr.” contains.
A number of area residents are also involved with the production. Abby Foster Chaffee has already made 50 costumes for the show. She’s also stage manager. Her husband, Tim, did the set design. The actual set came from Towanda High School’s spring production of “Sister Act.” Students at the Vo-Tech School constructed the set and some have offered to return to the high school to help with the construction and transformation to “Frozen Jr.”
This cooperative effort continues with Emily Soden as choreographer and Vinnie Mignano, musical director. There are many more who are giving their time and talents to “Frozen Jr.” Parents are helping out with wardrobe details and giving other assistance where needed.
Melinda and Mindy have marveled at the enthusiasm shown by their cast. Both women see this experience as building interest in theater so that the young actors can develop skills that will lead them to further participation in this art form.
The cast has been joyful to work with. Melinda commented, “No trouble whatsoever,” in describing these awesome young actors. They’re filled with pride at their accomplishments and were willing to sell a ton of ads for the program, helping defray show expenses.
The show has had super success as a movie. The storyline for “Frozen Jr.” is much like the movie and has been condensed into an hour. However, preparation for the show has necessitated in scheduling the many hours of practice with the right people showing up for the right rehearsal at the right time. Sound like a formidable task?? Mindy and Melinda got it to work. To walk into the Black Box Theatre when songs were being rehearsed was most uplifting. Truly an “Aha” moment!
Mindy lives somewhere near Rome, PA with her husband and seven children. She’s a former teacher. When Mrs. Larnard-Newbury began SWAG, Mindy brought her crew to take part in the shows. That was 15 years ago. Mindy feels very fortunate to have this opportunity for her children. Her role as a “Frozen Jr.” director allows her to give back to the community the knowledge she has acquired from SWAG.
Melinda studied theater while in college. She was in WRP productions from 1988-2001. She left the area for a while, returning in 2018 and has been president of the organization since 2019. She’s also performed in recent WRP shows. She lives in the Valley.
“’Frozen Jr.’ was our dream,” Melinda stated. “Now we can only get bigger, just like the Thanksgiving day parade.”
Meanwhile, this summer’s SWAG show, “Frozen Jr.” will provide you with an hour-long enchanting trip as Elsa and her magical powers are found with exciting adventures along the way.
Winding River Players, along with the entire SWAG cast and crew of Frozen Jr. invite you to attend the show at the Towanda High School Friday Aug. 12 at 6 p.m., Saturday Aug. 13 at 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. Tickets can be purchased online at buy.tututix.com/windingriverplayers or at the door on show day.
