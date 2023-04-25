TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) 646 Waverly reports that the club has lost over 30 pounds during the first three months of the 2023. The best loser for January was Julia with Linnea being the best loser in both February and March.
At our first meeting of the year, we awarded Sandy S. a check and certificate for being our best loser of 2022. Betty and Hazel were second and third and received certificates for their efforts. Over half the members had an overall loss for the year and the club had 25 meetings out of 40 with a net loss. While we were happy with our results for 2022, we made a goal for 2023 to do even better and recited a re-dedication pledge.
At the end of each month, we draw a lucky member to win the contents of our “Big Can”. Each week, if a member loses weight, they may contribute 25¢ to the Big Can in the hopes that their name will be drawn to win the contents. Winners for the three months were Linnea, Cara, and Sue.
We encourage our members to keep a weekly food chart. Each week one food chart is drawn for free dues at our next meeting. We had several different winners through the last three months. We also give a small cash prize to one monthly winner. Hazel has won for January, February, and March!
Our two best weekly losers receive a goodie bag filled with quarters and snacks donated by the members. Winning “losers” were Nancy, Sandy S., Beth, Carol, Lena, Dolores, Diane, Cara (3 times), Tammy (2 times), Tressa (2 times), Betty (2 times), Julia (3 times), and Linnea who was a best loser 5 times!
Each week members contribute a small amount to our HA HA can before weighing in. If their name is drawn for that week and they had a loss, they win the contents of the can. If they did not lose, the club politely says “Ha Ha” and the funds carry over for next week’s potential winner. Winners were Hazel, Lois, Linnea, Betty, and Dolores.
Each week the club has a 50/50 drawing with half going to the club and the other half going to a lucky winner. Our winners were Beth, Lois, Sue, Linnea, Tressa, Diane, and three members who won twice – Rosemary, Sylvia, and Carol.
Our club raises funds for our semi-annual banquets with a weekly NO NO food. We ask for a nickel for each day that you eat that food during the week. The No No foods (or drink) for the months were: potato chips, canned soup, pie, red meat, pancakes/waffles, sausage, cinnamon rolls, soda, burger, muffins, fast food, and jam/jelly.
We also encourage members to eat a yes/yes food with a chance to win a small prize if their name is drawn. Yes/Yes foods were bananas, beets, lemon, kiwi, asparagus, Brussel sprouts,
Oranges, apple, sweet potatoes, and apricot.
To add extra incentive to reaching our weight loss goals, the club always has one or two contests or challenges going. We started a 100-pound challenge for the club. Each week that the club has an overall loss, the best loser can fill in a thermometer with the pounds lost. When the club reaches the goal of 100 pounds, we will have a celebration with healthy snacks and fun activities.
Each member also has a punch card. The first ten members to get ten punches for weekly losses can draw a random envelope with a $3 to $10 mystery prize inside.
In February, our healthy heart contest ended with Tressa, Lena, Linnea, Rosemary, Sally, and Julia winning prizes.
In March, we started a Spring Bean Team Contest pitting the String Beans against the Bean Sprouts. We also started a What’s Growing in the TOPS Garden Lotto contest. Both contests will end in May.
Most weeks we present a program or activity to encourage and support our members or to just have some fun. Some of our programs over the past three months were a Heart Healthy Quiz with a list of 47 heart healthy snacks hand-out; Sue led us in some simple exercises; 5 P’s to win your goals (plan, purpose, perspective, praise your progress, and people); and Non-scale victories.
We also had a couple of cute skits presented. Stupid Cupid Learns a Lesson was read by Mary Lou, Sylvia, and Julia. Carol, Sue, Rosemary, and Beth presented an April Fools Skit highlighting the benefits of laughter.
One of our newest support strategies started in January. Secret Support Pals. Participating members drew a secret pal. One or two times a month, we give our secret pal an encouraging message, a joke, a healthy recipe, or card to offer extra support to our Pal. We will reveal ourselves to our secret pal at our annual spring banquet.
TOPS Club Inc was founded 75 years ago with thousands of chapters throughout the US and Canada and is celebrating its Diamond Anniversary in 2023. It is a nonprofit weight-loss support group that offers an individual approach to weight loss and overall wellness. TOPS 646 Waverly was formed in 1977.
TOPS 646 Waverly is always looking for new members from anywhere in the Valley and surrounding area. We may offer the extra support you need to lose your excess weight and to become a healthier you. We meet Monday mornings at the Waverly Methodist Church. Weigh-ins are from 8:30 to 9:00 am with a meeting immediately following weigh-in. Meetings are typically end between 9:45 to 10:00 am. TOPS allows anyone to come and observe a meeting for FREE to see if it is a good fit for you. Residents of the Valley area are encouraged to call Beth (607)565-2524 or Sue (570)888-4244 or visit www.tops.org for more information.
