TOWANDA – The Bradford County Historical Society will host a program titled, “Wyalusing in the Age of Photography,” scheduled for Friday, Oct. 15, 2021 at 6 p.m. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. There is no admission charge, but donations are appreciated. To reserve a seat, participants are requested to register by calling (570) 265-2240 or by email at info@bradfordhistory.com.
Go on a visual journey through time using photographs and maps from the Wyalusing Valley Museum collection to explore the development of Wyalusing Borough at the turn of the century. The program features photographs of the town of Wyalusing from the post-Civil War period to the 1920s.
This final program of the 2021 season will be presented by Morgan Clinton, curator of the Wyalusing Valley Museum.
This program is a part of the 2021 Friday Night at the Museum programming series that is held the third Friday of each month until October. Each event is held in the Great Room at the Bradford County Historical Society, located at 109 Pine St., Towanda. The museum is open a half-hour prior to the event.
The Bradford County Historical Society is a recipient agency of the Bradford County United Way and the Pennsylvania Historical and Museum Commission. For more information about the society and its programming schedule, museum or research center, visit www.bradfordhistory.com or check out the society on Facebook or Twitter.
