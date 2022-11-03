Saturday, Nov. 5:
AMBA WELLNESS PROGRAM: Will be held at the South Creek Lions Club 32749 Route 14 Gillett, Pa, from 6:30 to 9:30 a.m. This is the Annual Blood Analysis event held at the Lions Hall for the last eight years. No walk ups permitted. By reservation only call 800-234-8888 Monday thru Friday 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Test results are sent to your physician. The cost for this screening is $42. This screening is NOT covered by Medicare and most other Insurances.For more information call 800-234-8888. The South Creek Lions will provide light refreshments.
SAYRE ELKS HAM & TURKEY PARTY: The Sayre Elks will hold its annual Ham & Turkey Party on Saturday, Nov. 5 from 6 to 9 p.m. in its banquet hall. Doors open at 5 p.m. Cost per person is $5 and includes food, drinks (including draft beer), and a chance at a $100 cash prize. There will be ham, turkey, bacon, pepperoni and cheese raffles as well as basket raffles, lottery board, cake wheel and more. When the party concludes in the banquet hall, everyone is invited up to the lounge to enjoy music from Justin Raynor, snacks and drinks from 9 til midnight. This event is OPEN TO THE PUBLIC.
AMBA PROGRAM: The South Creek Lions Club will be hosting the AMBA Blood Analysis Program on Saturday November 5th from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m. Call 1-800-234-8888 — 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday thru Friday for your reservation. Your personal physician’s authorization is required to have the Blood Test. The Lions Hall is located on Route 14 in Gillett. There will be no walk in’s permitted without a reservation Call 1-800-234-8888
Monday, Nov. 7:
DOUG’S FISH FRY: Will be visiting the old American Legion building at the corner of Route 34 and Chemung Street in Waverly from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Proceeds to benefit J. E. Hallett Fire Co. No. 1 of the Waverly/Barton Fire District equipment fund. Call ahead ordering is available at 607-753-9184 ext. 2.
FREE TAKEOUT DINNER: 4 to 5 p.m., Salvation Army Church, 351 Fulton St., South Waverly. Menu includes spaghetti with homemade meatballs, vegetable, garlic bread, fruit, dessert and beverage. Those wishing a dinner for someone not in attendance must wait until after 4:30 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 12:
ANNUAL TURKEY PARTY: 6 to 9 p.m., Nichols American Legion in Nichols. Hosted by the Sons and Auxiliary. Raffles, games of chance, pie table. $6 for hot turkey sandwich and beverage.
Sunday, Nov. 13:
CHRISTMAS AUCTION: Doors open at noon, auction starts at 1 p.m. at Waverly/Barton Fire Station on Donnelly Parkway. Hosted by the J. E. Hallett Fire Co. No. 1. All merchandise is new. Enjoy homemade food, 50/50 raffles, gift basket raffles and more. All proceeds benefit fire company fire equipment fund.
Thursday, Nov. 24:
COMMUNITY THANKSGIVING DINNER: 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., North Waverly Chapel, 40 State Route 34, Waverly. Eat-in, takeout or delivery. Delivery available only to Athens, Waverly or Sayre residents. Leave your name, address and phone number at 607-565-9342 by Nov. 22.
Friday, Dec. 9:
TINSEL-N-LIGHTS: 5:30 to 8 p.m., Broad Street in Waverly. Enjoy the spirit of the holidays with horse and wagon rides, ice sculpting, visits with Santa, musical performances, bicycle raffle, food and hot chocolate.
Saturday, Dec. 10:
FEED MY SHEEP FOOD PANTRY: Will be open from 9 a.m. to noon and from 4 to 6 p.m. at Athens United Methodist Church, 118 S Main St, Athens. A small supply of basic groceries are available for residents of Athens or Sayre school districts. I.D. is required for all clients. Please note: Distribution will be from our large parking lot. Please don’t get out of your vehicle.
FREE FELLOWSHIP MEAL: Will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. at Athens United Methodist Church, 118 S Main St, Athens. A delicious TAKEOUT only dinner of meatball sub will be available from the Athens Rotary. Pick up is from the parking lot. Please stay in your vehicle.
Saturday, Dec. 17:
TOYS FOR TOTS TOY DISTRIBUTION: 1 p.m. until done, Nichols American Legion, 119 Dean St., Nichols. Santa will be handing out toys. Pizza doughnuts and cocoa available. Preregistration required at owego-ny.toysfortots.org. Add “Nichols” in comment box when applying.
Sunday, Dec. 18:
CHRISTMAS AUCTION: Doors open at noon, auction starts at 1 p.m. at Waverly/Barton Fire Station on Donnelly Parkway. Hosted by the J. E. Hallett Fire Co. No. 1. All merchandise is new. Enjoy homemade food, 50/50 raffles, gift basket raffles and more. All proceeds benefit fire company fire equipment fund.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.