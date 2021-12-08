ATHENS – During the month of November, children enrolled in the Athens 2 classroom of Bradford-Tioga Head Start, Inc. worked hard for their Head Start Heroes stars. To do so, they had to exhibit that they can be respectful, kind, and responsible while at school. Once they succeeded, they were given an opportunity to choose something special to do as a class. What did they pick? The children expressed a desire to visit a pumpkin farm.
Unfortunately, field trips and farm visits have become limited, so they did the next best thing! The class decided to bring the pumpkin farm to the classroom. Together, the students and the teaching staff decided how to decorate part of the classroom. This included how many pumpkins to get, where to place the pumpkins in the classroom and so much more!
On Nov. 22, the pumpkins arrived! The children learned how they were grown on the farm; what pumpkins need in order to help them grow; what they are used for; and how they vary in shape, size, and type. The fun really began when the children were able to choose their own pumpkin. They used their counting skills by practicing their counting when they used pretend money to buy their pumpkin. Each child was given an opportunity to decide what to do with their pumpkin – paint it, carve it, and more! They were even given the chance to explore the inside of additional pumpkins from the in-classroom pumpkin farm.
Bradford-Tioga Head Start, Inc. is a program that offers state- and federally-funded programs for pregnant mothers, families and their children, newborn up to the age of 5; this includes Early Head Start, Head Start, and Pre-K Counts services. Its mission “… To provide exceptional, educational opportunities and high quality, supportive services which empower children and families to grow and thrive.” For more information, call (570) 638-1400, visit www.bradfordtiogahs.org or find us on Facebook.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.