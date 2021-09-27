Athens:
Due to an increase in Covid-19 transmission within the county, Spalding Memorial Library is once again asking patrons to wear masks inside of our building. Thank you for your patience as we work together to keep everyone safe. Please wear a mask inside the library.
Sept. 26-Oct. 2 is Banned Books Week! This is an annual event celebrating the freedom to read. Typically held during the last week of September, it spotlights current and historical attempts to censor books in libraries and schools. Stop by the library to learn more about banned books!
Pick up a Dear Banned Author Grab and Go bag this week, and write to your favorite banned author with included glitter pens, stickers, and stationary that you can decorate yourself! Stop by the library and grab one today! All are welcome!
On Tuesdays from 6-8 p.m., the Threads group meets. This is a group open to all ages wishing to explore knitting, crocheting, and other crafts. Members usually come with individual projects to work on and share with the group. Advice is often given on different techniques. Those wishing to learn a new skill are welcome to come in for help.
Social Gaming Club will meet Wednesday night in our conference room from 5-7 p.m. Ages 10-110 are welcome for this program. Yes, 110! We encourage all ages to join this exciting group. Bring along your favorite games! Gameplay will be based on participants’ preferences each week.
On Thursday, Sept. 30 at 10 a.m., Ms. Jess will livestream stories and songs on the Spalding Memorial Library Facebook Page. This week we will read stories about squirrels.
Grab & Go Storytime Bags are available at the library while supplies last. Each bag contains all of the crafts for the month. Call the library at (570) 888-7117 to reserve a bag for your child, or stop in to pick one up today!
Join us for storytime at the library on Friday, Oct. 1 at 11 a.m. We will read stories about squirrels, sing songs, and do a craft, too.
Stop in to pick up a free “Book Club in a Bag” for your child today! Each bag contains a copy of the book “Jigsaw Jones: The Case of the Mummy Mystery,” along with a mummy craft and related activities. The book is recommended for ages 6-10 but available to children of all ages while supplies last.
