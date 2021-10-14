Terry/Knapp

Born to Kimberly Terry and Peter Knapp of Owego, N.Y., a son, Logan, on Oct. 1, 2021 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.

Casselbury

Born to Cayli and Darren Casselbury of Towanda, a son, Colt Michael, on Oct. 4, 2021 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.

Wortman/McConnell

Born to Kimberly Wortman and John McConnell of Athens, a daughter, Brooklyn Ann-Marie, on Oct. 4, 2021 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.

Owens

Born to Candace and Eric Owens of Milan, a daughter, Magnolia Eloise-Grace, on Oct. 5, 2021 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.

Wiles/Parker

Born to Alexis Wiles and Gary Parker of Athens, a daughter, Addison Marie, on Oct. 6, 2021 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.

Johnson/Brundage

Born to Danielle Johnson and Michael Brundage of Waverly, N.Y., a daughter, Harlow Alexic, on Oct. 6, 2021 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.

Gibson/Vonluvanee

Born to Cathy Gibson and Matthew Vonluvanee of Towanda, a son, Austin James, on Oct. 6, 2021 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.

Yencho

Born to Torien and Edmund Yencho III of Leraysville, a son, Landen Luther, on Oct. 7, 2021 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.

Ellis

Born to Lila and Tyler Ellis of Towanda, a son, Oakley Ridge, on Oct. 7, 2021 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.

Harvey

Born to Sarah and Jeremiah Harvey of Sayre, a daughter, Josephine Harmony, on Oct. 7, 2021 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.

Sisco

Born to Cassidy Sisco of Wyalusing, a daughter, Journi, on Oct. 8, 2021 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.

Recommended for you

Load comments